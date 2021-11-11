The CMAs Let Down Fans In A Frustratingly Predictable Way

The 55th Annual CMA Awards went ahead with Luke Bryan at the helm on November 10, bringing out the biggest stars of the genre. Though Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley were no longer CMA Awards hosts after more than a decade of jokes that ended in 2018, the line-up was still pretty star-studded.

Underwood returned to the awards to perform her huge hit duet with Jason Aldean, "If I Didn't Love You," while other notable performances came in the shape of Miranda Lambert's "If I Was a Cowboy," Blake Shelton's "Come Back as a Country Boy," and Keith Urban's "Wild Hearts."

Then, there were the awards, of course. Chris Stapleton won the prestigious Album of the Year award for "Starting Over," as well as taking home the gong for Male Vocalist of the Year. As for Female Vocalist of the Year, well that saw a somewhat surprising moment when Carly Pearce beat out the likes of country stalwarts like Lambert and Maren Morris for her first win in the category.

But it wasn't that category that had some fans up in arms. Underwood and Lambert were also nominated for the biggest award of the 2021 CMAs, Entertainer of the Year, where they went up against eventual winner Luke Combs, Eric Church, and Stapleton — And it's safe to say not everyone was happy with how things went down.