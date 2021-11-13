Caroline Warner From Yellowstone Season 4 Looks Familiar. Here's Why

"Yellowstone" Season 4 introduced a new villain with the ruthless Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities. The Dutton family will be fighting back against the forces that tried to kill three family members behind the Yellowstone ranch. Fans waited two years to find out the fates of John Dutton, Beth Dutton, and Kayce Dutton, and the "Yellowstone" Season 4 premiere did not disappoint. Viewers don't know much about Caroline yet, but it seems like her weapon of choice is money. Fans can only hope Caroline will get a few scenes with the sassy Dutton daughter Beth. When the new CEO arrived at the airport in Episode 1, Market Equities minion Ellis Steele noted her plane was early, and Caroline replied, "I am never early, and I am never late. I am the constant your time adjusts to." Boom.

The Market Equities CEO tried to turn Thomas Rainwater (played by Gil Birmingham) toward the dark side in Episode 1. Still, viewers will have to wait to see more of Caroline's tricks as "Yellowstone" Season 4 progresses. "Yellowstone" fans know that big changes are ahead. But some are wondering why Caroline looks so familiar. In fact, you'll probably be surprised by the number of TV shows and films this new addition has been in!