Is Blake Shelton Itching To Do A Las Vegas Residency?

Blake Shelton hasn't said that he wants to do a Las Vegas residency, but there are some signs "The Voice" coach might be leaning toward a Sin City gig. For two years, Shelton has spent time traveling to Vegas to watch his wife Gwen Stefani perform during her "Just a Girl" residency. Shelton even jumped on stage with Stefani to sing their duet "Happy Anywhere" during her final show on November 6.

Another signal Shelton is interested in a Las Vegas residency? The country superstar told People he was "pretty jealous" when Garth Brooks did his at Wynn Las Vegas. The "Come Back as a Country Boy" singer will finally have more time because "The Voice" will cut back from two seasons a year to just one. Shelton said the change on the NBC show is good for him: "The fact that we're going to one season a year next year really helps me a lot," he told E!'s "Daily Pop" (via CinemaBlend).

But one of the biggest signs Shelton is itching to do a Las Vegas residency was revealed on November 10! Since the country crooner held a press conference, you know it had to be huge.