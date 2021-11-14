Is Blake Shelton Itching To Do A Las Vegas Residency?
Blake Shelton hasn't said that he wants to do a Las Vegas residency, but there are some signs "The Voice" coach might be leaning toward a Sin City gig. For two years, Shelton has spent time traveling to Vegas to watch his wife Gwen Stefani perform during her "Just a Girl" residency. Shelton even jumped on stage with Stefani to sing their duet "Happy Anywhere" during her final show on November 6.
Another signal Shelton is interested in a Las Vegas residency? The country superstar told People he was "pretty jealous" when Garth Brooks did his at Wynn Las Vegas. The "Come Back as a Country Boy" singer will finally have more time because "The Voice" will cut back from two seasons a year to just one. Shelton said the change on the NBC show is good for him: "The fact that we're going to one season a year next year really helps me a lot," he told E!'s "Daily Pop" (via CinemaBlend).
But one of the biggest signs Shelton is itching to do a Las Vegas residency was revealed on November 10! Since the country crooner held a press conference, you know it had to be huge.
Blake Shelton says there's not enough country music in Las Vegas
Blake Shelton says there's not enough country music in Las Vegas, so he's opening an Ole Red restaurant and bar in Sin City, per People. At a press conference, the "God's Country" singer said, "I've been going to Las Vegas for 20 years now, and the one thing that I've noticed ... is there's not enough country music venues." People reported that Shelton will spend $30 million to open up a 27,000 square-foot, four-story Ole Red honky tonk on the Las Vegas strip in 2023. Shelton's Ole Red chain has locations in Orlando, Nashville and Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Shelton didn't confirm whether or not he's planning a Las Vegas residency, but this could be a hint at the affirmative.
Shelton wants to give up-and-coming country music artists a place to shine. "The Voice" coach told People, "I just love having this safe place for new artists to come ... If they come into Ole Red, they will be at that same level of top artists. They're going to get to sing in front of a huge screen with incredible lights and incredible sound and look like a star." Ole Red is named after Shelton's 2002 song, "Ol' Red," per A Taste of Country.
Shelton also noted that Ole Red will be a good place for Sin City visitors to "just chill out, have a drink and listen to some country music ... it's just going to be perfect."