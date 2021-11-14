What Did Doug Emhoff Say About Kamala Harris' Low Approval Rating?

Doug Emhoff defended Kamala Harris in Paris during their official visit to France, saying being a woman and a trailblazer is "hard." According to the Daily Mail, at an event promoting gender equity, Emhoff said, "One of things I've learned from being married to Kamala Harris is that to be first in so many things is hard. She said once that breaking barriers involves breaking, and when you break something sometimes you get cut, and when you get cut, sometimes you bleed." However, as Emhoff noted, "[I]t's worth it."

America's second gentleman knows all about being a trailblazer, as he's the first man and first Jew to be a spouse of an American president or vice president. After Emhoff paused his successful career as an attorney to join the Biden/Harris presidential campaign, The Washington Post called him the campaign's "secret weapon." His warm and self-effacing manner makes him a powerful advocate for gender equity — one of his top priorities as a second gentleman.

At the gender equity event with France's Minister for Gender Equality, Diversity, and Equal Opportunities, the Daily Mail reported that Emhoff said, "The urgency of this issue cannot be understated. We cannot let anything slide, we need to continue to focus on it and move forward." The second gentleman continued, "This issue concerns everyone, not just women ... Our societies cannot succeed unless everyone succeeds."