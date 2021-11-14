What Did Doug Emhoff Say About Kamala Harris' Low Approval Rating?
At a gender equality forum in Paris, Doug Emhoff defended Kamala Harris's low approval rating, downplaying criticism against his wife, per Fox News. Emhoff went with Vice President Harris on her first official European trip, where the second gentleman proved why he's first in many American hearts. NPR reported that, during a visit to a French cookware store, America's second gentleman charmed reporters after admitting Harris taught him to cook "out of necessity after almost burning down our apartment."
Harris and Emhoff's romance is epic. Emhoff told Sky News that after his first date with Harris, he poured out his feelings in an email, saying, "I'm too old to play games or hide the ball. I really like you, and I want to see if we can make this work." The second gentleman also told the outlet, "The moment I met Kamala, I knew I was in love." The couple married a year later and never looked back. And now, Emhoff has made his feelings known once again, as he came to his wife's defense when critics came for her rating thus far.
Doug Emhoff said it's 'hard' for Kamala Harris to be a trailblazer
Doug Emhoff defended Kamala Harris in Paris during their official visit to France, saying being a woman and a trailblazer is "hard." According to the Daily Mail, at an event promoting gender equity, Emhoff said, "One of things I've learned from being married to Kamala Harris is that to be first in so many things is hard. She said once that breaking barriers involves breaking, and when you break something sometimes you get cut, and when you get cut, sometimes you bleed." However, as Emhoff noted, "[I]t's worth it."
America's second gentleman knows all about being a trailblazer, as he's the first man and first Jew to be a spouse of an American president or vice president. After Emhoff paused his successful career as an attorney to join the Biden/Harris presidential campaign, The Washington Post called him the campaign's "secret weapon." His warm and self-effacing manner makes him a powerful advocate for gender equity — one of his top priorities as a second gentleman.
At the gender equity event with France's Minister for Gender Equality, Diversity, and Equal Opportunities, the Daily Mail reported that Emhoff said, "The urgency of this issue cannot be understated. We cannot let anything slide, we need to continue to focus on it and move forward." The second gentleman continued, "This issue concerns everyone, not just women ... Our societies cannot succeed unless everyone succeeds."