Renée Zellweger Just Decided To Move In Next Door To Ant Anstead. Here's What We Know
Renée Zellweger sold her house and is moving. The New York Post reported that the "Bridget Jones's Diary" actor put her house in California up for sale, and it wasn't long before she got a buyer in October. In fact, Zellweger was running all the way to the bank when she sold the house for $6.4 million — substantially more than her $5.99 million listing price. Zellweger also scored when she met Ant Anstead and made their relationship Instagram-official in September. Of course, there was speculation that the two-time Oscar-winner was going to move in with her "Wheeler Dealer" boyfriend. Until he shut down those rumors, of course.
According to Us Weekly, Zellweger and Anstead worked together in June on an episode of the Discovery+ show, "Celebrity IOU Joyride." It seems as if sparks were flying because they were soon photographed looking cozy together. And, while they only became Instagram-official in September, Anstead wasn't going to rush into things. He told Extra in October that they had no plans to shack up. He said, "I would say it would be too early for that." He added, "We're taking things nice and slow, and we're really happy." You see, Anstead and ex-wife Christina Haack only officially divorced this year and now share custody of their son Hudson, who was two at the time of their divorce. However, one month later, and tongues are wagging because the location of Zellweger's new abode has ignited some serious buzz.
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead are closer than ever
Renée Zellweger has an estimated net worth of $60 million and can afford to splurge on a house. TMZ reports that the actor has settled into her new home in Laguna Beach. Quite conveniently, the house is located across the street from Ant Anstead's home. And, although Zellweger makes enough money to buy a house of her choosing, she's paying $30,000 in rent for the space. The outlet reports that the 4,900-square-foot 5-bedroom home has an ocean view and a pool, which will come in handy when Anstead moves in.
Yes, the "Ant Anstead Master Mechanic" star will be staying under the same roof as Zellweger. You see, when Anstead bought his home, he called it "the house of my dreams," per People. But everybody knows no house is complete without an HGTV makeover. According to TMZ, the Brit will be crashing at Zellweger's rental while the "Property Brothers" spruce up his digs. He told People, "The bones of it are perfect. In fact, I don't want to change that at all. I just want to update the house in a really sympathetic way." Apparently, Zellweger and Anstead will be living together until the renovation on his home, dubbed the Temple House, is complete. While their living arrangements may only be temporary for now, perhaps they will make it permanent? Like Bridget Jones and Mark Darcy, Zellweger and Anstead both deserve their happily ever after.