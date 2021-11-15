Renée Zellweger Just Decided To Move In Next Door To Ant Anstead. Here's What We Know

Renée Zellweger sold her house and is moving. The New York Post reported that the "Bridget Jones's Diary" actor put her house in California up for sale, and it wasn't long before she got a buyer in October. In fact, Zellweger was running all the way to the bank when she sold the house for $6.4 million — substantially more than her $5.99 million listing price. Zellweger also scored when she met Ant Anstead and made their relationship Instagram-official in September. Of course, there was speculation that the two-time Oscar-winner was going to move in with her "Wheeler Dealer" boyfriend. Until he shut down those rumors, of course.

According to Us Weekly, Zellweger and Anstead worked together in June on an episode of the Discovery+ show, "Celebrity IOU Joyride." It seems as if sparks were flying because they were soon photographed looking cozy together. And, while they only became Instagram-official in September, Anstead wasn't going to rush into things. He told Extra in October that they had no plans to shack up. He said, "I would say it would be too early for that." He added, "We're taking things nice and slow, and we're really happy." You see, Anstead and ex-wife Christina Haack only officially divorced this year and now share custody of their son Hudson, who was two at the time of their divorce. However, one month later, and tongues are wagging because the location of Zellweger's new abode has ignited some serious buzz.