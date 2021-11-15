Chris Christie Says Donald And Melania Trump's Reactions To His ICU Stay Were Wildly Different

There was a point in time in 2020, deep into the global pandemic, when many political figures who advocated against wearing a mask to fight COVID-19, got the virus. Take former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, who never shied away from saying how he felt on the issue. "PEOPLE ARE FED UP!" Cain once tweeted about mask requirements, per Reuters, and he attended a June 2020 Trump rally in Oklahoma maskless to seemingly prove his point. Cain died due to COVID-19 complications one month later. Trump called Cain a "great friend," but still held rallies and parties without a mask requirement.

Then in October 2020, Trump's then-close friend and confidant, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie caught COVID-19. Christie's news came on the heels of many visits to the White House, including a Rose Garden event for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and meetings with Trump and his team to prepare him for a debate with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden. The ex-gov did not wear a mask during this time period, and after being in the ICU for a week, he admitted he was "wrong" for it, per CNN.

Now Christie is reflecting on the situation further, going into surprising detail about how Melania and Donald Trump supposedly treated him when he was sick, and the picture isn't entirely pretty.