Chris Christie Says Donald And Melania Trump's Reactions To His ICU Stay Were Wildly Different
There was a point in time in 2020, deep into the global pandemic, when many political figures who advocated against wearing a mask to fight COVID-19, got the virus. Take former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, who never shied away from saying how he felt on the issue. "PEOPLE ARE FED UP!" Cain once tweeted about mask requirements, per Reuters, and he attended a June 2020 Trump rally in Oklahoma maskless to seemingly prove his point. Cain died due to COVID-19 complications one month later. Trump called Cain a "great friend," but still held rallies and parties without a mask requirement.
Then in October 2020, Trump's then-close friend and confidant, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie caught COVID-19. Christie's news came on the heels of many visits to the White House, including a Rose Garden event for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and meetings with Trump and his team to prepare him for a debate with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden. The ex-gov did not wear a mask during this time period, and after being in the ICU for a week, he admitted he was "wrong" for it, per CNN.
Now Christie is reflecting on the situation further, going into surprising detail about how Melania and Donald Trump supposedly treated him when he was sick, and the picture isn't entirely pretty.
Donald wanted to save face, while Melania was genuinely concerned
On November 15, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie went on "The View" to promote his new book, "Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden," and while there, Christie decided to spill some tea on his previous "frenemy" dynamic with former president, Donald Trump, specifically in regards to the time when he was hospitalized with COVID-19.
'How do you think you got it?'" Christie claimed Trump — who got COVID-19 one day before he did — said. Christie admitted he didn't know who he got it from, to which Trump asked, "You're not gonna blame me, are you?" The former governor was honest that anyone who was in the debate prep room could have. "It could've been Hope [Hicks], could've been Bill [Baher], could've been Kellyanne [Conway], I don't know who it was," he remembered saying.
As for Melania? "What he [Trump] was most concerned about was that I wasn't gonna blame him, and real contrast, by the way, to his wife who called me every day that I was in the ICU first thing in the morning to see how I was doing," Christie continued. "Then, [she] would call my wife after that to see if she needed anything, a real contrast between the couple." Yikes!!