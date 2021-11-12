Chris Christie's Feud With Donald Trump Confirms What We Suspected About Their Relationship

What's politics in Washington D.C. if you don't have a frenemy or two? Just ask former President Donald Trump, who, over the years, has developed some roller-coaster relationships with some of his fellow Republicans.

According to authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (via CNN) who wrote the book "Peril," there was a conversation between Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham about Trump, and it did not sound positive. "There is a clear trend moving," Mitch McConnell said, according to the book and referring to the Republican Party's future that isn't controlled by Trump. "Sucking up to Donald Trump is not a strategy that works." Trump wasn't too happy to hear that his former friend spoke this way about him, so he decided he wasn't going to hold his tongue anymore. "I have quietly said for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated man in politics — now I don't have to be quiet anymore," Trump said in a statement on August 10.

Trump should (though this would perhaps be a first) watch what he says, because now that the 2024 presidential nomination is up for grabs, he's going to see that many of his political "friends" might turn into foes for a shot at the presidency. Up next on that list of back-stabbing friends is former Governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, and he has a lot to say, especially about Trump.