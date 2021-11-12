Chris Christie's Feud With Donald Trump Confirms What We Suspected About Their Relationship
What's politics in Washington D.C. if you don't have a frenemy or two? Just ask former President Donald Trump, who, over the years, has developed some roller-coaster relationships with some of his fellow Republicans.
According to authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (via CNN) who wrote the book "Peril," there was a conversation between Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham about Trump, and it did not sound positive. "There is a clear trend moving," Mitch McConnell said, according to the book and referring to the Republican Party's future that isn't controlled by Trump. "Sucking up to Donald Trump is not a strategy that works." Trump wasn't too happy to hear that his former friend spoke this way about him, so he decided he wasn't going to hold his tongue anymore. "I have quietly said for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated man in politics — now I don't have to be quiet anymore," Trump said in a statement on August 10.
Trump should (though this would perhaps be a first) watch what he says, because now that the 2024 presidential nomination is up for grabs, he's going to see that many of his political "friends" might turn into foes for a shot at the presidency. Up next on that list of back-stabbing friends is former Governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, and he has a lot to say, especially about Trump.
Christie and Trump are not on good terms
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will be on "Axios on HBO," on November 14, and some people believe this is for Christie's presidential run in 2024. Even though Christie and Trump are longtime friends, Christie is not afraid to stand up to Trump if need be. "I've never walked away from an argument, no matter who stood on the other side," Christie said.
Christie and Trump's relationship took a turn for the worse after the January 6 insurrection, because Christie believes that Trump's false election fraud fiasco is what caused that event. "Those words matter. And it's what led to the riot on January 6th on Capitol hill. His actions, his words, his conduct, inspired those people to do what they did," Christie said, per Insider NJ.
Christie was praised at the Republican Jewish Coalition on November 6, due to his tough messaging about the 2020 elections. "We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections — no matter where you stand on that issue, no matter where you stand, it is over," Christie said at the event. That angered Trump, as he published a statement on his website (via Axios) on November 8, stating "everybody remembers that Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating — a record low, and they didn't want to hear this from him!" Christie said in the interview he doesn't want to "get into a back-and-forth" with Trump.