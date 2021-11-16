Inside The Fashion-Themed Tribute To Queen Elizabeth For Her Platinum Jubilee
In 2022, the royal family will celebrate the 70th anniversary of Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor's coronation as the queen of England. Now Queen Elizabeth II, the reigning monarch was 25 years old when she gained the title. Seventy years later, she will become the first British monarch to mark seven decades on the throne and celebrate her platinum jubilee.
Per the British Royal Family's website, the queen and other royal family members will travel across the country to engage in events that celebrate this historic year that marks a milestone in the British monarchy. An extended bank holiday will see communities across the U.K. gathering together to enjoy the many events scheduled in celebration of the platinum jubilee. Some of the events include a birthday parade and platinum jubilee beacons on June 2, a Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3, a derby at Epsom Downs, and a platinum party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, followed by a big jubilee lunch on June 5. Britons will also have an eye on the platinum jubilee pageant, which will feature more than 5,000 people across the U.K. and the Commonwealth partaking in cultural and celebratory events to honor the queen's historic reign.
At the heart of it all will be the queen and her legacy, which will be marked by a fashion-themed tribute to her. The tribute will showcase some of the most fabulous dresses she has worn throughout the years. Here's what celebrants can expect.
Queen Elizabeth II's coronation dress will be put on display
The platinum jubilee celebration in 2022 will focus on Queen Elizabeth II, who has become an icon bearing testimony to the many things that the crown has stood for throughout the years. For event organizers, one way to celebrate her charisma, charm, and influence is by showcasing some of the dresses, robes, and jewelry that she has worn during her reign.
According to Royal Central, the fashion-themed platinum jubilee tribute opening in July 2022 will feature the dress and the Robe of Estate worn on June 2, 1953, when she was formally crowned the monarch of the U.K. Designed by Sir Norman Hartnell, the iconic gown features floral emblems from the U.K.'s four countries, along with imagery representing the crown's Commonwealth connection. The gown was made of duchess satin and came embroidered with sequins, crystals, and seed pearls. Elizabeth's pink outfit, which she wore on her silver jubilee in 1977, will also be on display. The outfit — designed by Sir Hardy Amie — will be showcased alongside other coats and dresses that the queen wore for her golden and diamond jubilee celebrations. The fashion-themed exhibition will also put some of the queen's most familiar pictures and jewelry on display.
For royal fans, 2022 is going to be a celebratory year. If they find themselves in the U.K., they certainly won't want to miss out on these historic events.