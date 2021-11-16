Inside The Fashion-Themed Tribute To Queen Elizabeth For Her Platinum Jubilee

In 2022, the royal family will celebrate the 70th anniversary of Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor's coronation as the queen of England. Now Queen Elizabeth II, the reigning monarch was 25 years old when she gained the title. Seventy years later, she will become the first British monarch to mark seven decades on the throne and celebrate her platinum jubilee.

Per the British Royal Family's website, the queen and other royal family members will travel across the country to engage in events that celebrate this historic year that marks a milestone in the British monarchy. An extended bank holiday will see communities across the U.K. gathering together to enjoy the many events scheduled in celebration of the platinum jubilee. Some of the events include a birthday parade and platinum jubilee beacons on June 2, a Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3, a derby at Epsom Downs, and a platinum party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, followed by a big jubilee lunch on June 5. Britons will also have an eye on the platinum jubilee pageant, which will feature more than 5,000 people across the U.K. and the Commonwealth partaking in cultural and celebratory events to honor the queen's historic reign.

At the heart of it all will be the queen and her legacy, which will be marked by a fashion-themed tribute to her. The tribute will showcase some of the most fabulous dresses she has worn throughout the years. Here's what celebrants can expect.