What Lady Gaga Just Admitted About Her Private Relationship With Her Boyfriend

Lady Gaga has been busy making the rounds to promote her new film, "House of Gucci," and while the real-life ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, Patrizia Reggiani, is annoyed by Gaga portrayal and the film's dialogue coach has publicly shaded the singer, fans are pumped for the flick. Another person Lady Gaga has in her corner? Her boyfriend of nearly two years, Michael Polansky. The pair first went public with their secret relationship back in February 2020 when Gaga took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and her new man cuddling on a yacht. Since then, Polansky and Gaga have tried to keep their romance under wraps, but they have made the occasional appearance together — and even snuck a kiss in after she performed at President Biden's inauguration, per Elle.

More recently, Gaga gushed about her boyfriend this past March, taking to Instagram to thank him for a truly sweet, thoughtful gesture. Mother Monster was in Italy, filming "House of Gucci," when her birthday rolled around, but physical distance did not stop Polansky from treating her to a special gift: a huge bouquet of flowers. "When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey," she enthused, posting a snap of herself (unsuccessfully) trying to wrap her arms around the flowers. She added, "I can't wait to be home with you and our dogs, that's all I need." Now, the "Born This Way" singer has given fans another small, but sweet, glimpse into their union.