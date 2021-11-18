What Lady Gaga Just Admitted About Her Private Relationship With Her Boyfriend
Lady Gaga has been busy making the rounds to promote her new film, "House of Gucci," and while the real-life ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, Patrizia Reggiani, is annoyed by Gaga portrayal and the film's dialogue coach has publicly shaded the singer, fans are pumped for the flick. Another person Lady Gaga has in her corner? Her boyfriend of nearly two years, Michael Polansky. The pair first went public with their secret relationship back in February 2020 when Gaga took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and her new man cuddling on a yacht. Since then, Polansky and Gaga have tried to keep their romance under wraps, but they have made the occasional appearance together — and even snuck a kiss in after she performed at President Biden's inauguration, per Elle.
More recently, Gaga gushed about her boyfriend this past March, taking to Instagram to thank him for a truly sweet, thoughtful gesture. Mother Monster was in Italy, filming "House of Gucci," when her birthday rolled around, but physical distance did not stop Polansky from treating her to a special gift: a huge bouquet of flowers. "When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey," she enthused, posting a snap of herself (unsuccessfully) trying to wrap her arms around the flowers. She added, "I can't wait to be home with you and our dogs, that's all I need." Now, the "Born This Way" singer has given fans another small, but sweet, glimpse into their union.
What Lady Gaga admitted about Michael Polansky
While sitting down for a just-published interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga got candid about her career, as well as her personal life. First, Gaga opened up about the nine-month "House of Gucci" shoot, revealing that she stayed in character the entire time and tapped into her most traumatic personal experiences in order to deliver a powerful performance. "I took the pain I feel from being attacked when I was a young girl, from feeling left behind by people that I love, from feeling trapped that I can't go out into a world that I love," she told the outlet. "I took that pain and I gave it to her."
These days, her life is much more at peace. Giving The Hollywood Reporter a glimpse into her home life, Gaga invited the publication into her Los Angeles pad, which she shares with Michael Polansky and her three French bulldogs. Two of the pups were kidnapped earlier this year when two men attacked dog walker Ryan Fischer, shot him, and made off with Gustav and Koji, leaving a wounded Fischer behind with Asia, per the New York Post. Fischer was rushed to hospital and, upon his release, admitted that readjusting was difficult as "triggers are real," but Gaga shared that "everybody's healing" and she prays for Fischer "all the time." Saying she's "so grateful" for his survival, she continued, "Every day I thank God for the safe return of my dogs. My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life," she gushed.