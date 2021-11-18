How Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Spent Their Final Night Before The World Knew They Were A Couple

In her interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Meghan Markle noted that she and Prince Harry had to keep their relationship under wraps while they were dating. But the night before the world learned that they were a couple, they went out and partied without having anyone even realize it was them. Meghan said that Harry, along with Princess Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank, went to visit her in Toronto while she was filming "Suits." They happened to come to visit on Halloween and decided to attend a post-apocalyptic themed costume party, with costumes so elaborate they managed to conceal their identities. "We had all of this very bizarre costuming on," Meghan said, "and we were able to just sort of have one final fun night out."

DeGeneres noted that some viewers may now be realizing that they had partied with Meghan and Harry. "There are people at home going, 'I was at that party!'" she said. "I'm sure they're like, '... Which ones were they?!'"

Indeed, Halloween is the one day of the year when celebrities can go out and obscure their features so much that even their closest friends wouldn't recognize them. Lizzo did so this year with her Baby Yoda costume, complete with full make-up and prosthetic pieces. Lil Nas X took a similar approach with his Voldemort costume, with prosthetics so elaborate anyone could have been hiding under them.