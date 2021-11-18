How Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Spent Their Final Night Before The World Knew They Were A Couple
Since their big interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been lying relatively low. Meghan released her children's book, "The Bench," and Harry released his docuseries, "The Me You Can't See." The couple appeared at the Global Citizen Festival in New York in September, where they called for COVID-19 vaccine access in low-income nations. But aside from these projects and one scheduled appearance, the couple has been more or less living their lives as private citizens. This seems to be what the former royal couple wanted upon leaving their royal posts, as Meghan told Oprah in an unaired clip that she deserves "a basic right to privacy," per People. "We're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect," she said.
But now, Meghan finally seems ready to lift the veil a little bit as she sat down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres — her first appearance on a daytime talk show. And she revealed the adorable way she and her now-husband spent their last night of anonymity before the world found out they were together.
Meghan and Harry snuck out in elaborate Halloween costumes
In her interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Meghan Markle noted that she and Prince Harry had to keep their relationship under wraps while they were dating. But the night before the world learned that they were a couple, they went out and partied without having anyone even realize it was them. Meghan said that Harry, along with Princess Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank, went to visit her in Toronto while she was filming "Suits." They happened to come to visit on Halloween and decided to attend a post-apocalyptic themed costume party, with costumes so elaborate they managed to conceal their identities. "We had all of this very bizarre costuming on," Meghan said, "and we were able to just sort of have one final fun night out."
DeGeneres noted that some viewers may now be realizing that they had partied with Meghan and Harry. "There are people at home going, 'I was at that party!'" she said. "I'm sure they're like, '... Which ones were they?!'"
Indeed, Halloween is the one day of the year when celebrities can go out and obscure their features so much that even their closest friends wouldn't recognize them. Lizzo did so this year with her Baby Yoda costume, complete with full make-up and prosthetic pieces. Lil Nas X took a similar approach with his Voldemort costume, with prosthetics so elaborate anyone could have been hiding under them.