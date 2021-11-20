Eliza Dushku Confirms What We Suspected About How Toxic The Bull Set Really Was

Eliza Dushku has been acting since she was a young child, starring in shows such as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Angel," "Tru Calling," and "Dollhouse" (per IMDb). In 2017, she landed what seemed would be a fabulous role on the Michael Weatherly series "Bull." However, the experience did not go well. She recently testified about the toxic behavior she allegedly faced on the set to the House Judiciary Committee and it was certainly enlightening.

During her testimony, which the committee shared on Twitter, Dushku explained she was "aggressively pursued" by CBS to "become a co-lead in a show called 'Bull.'" She told the Boston Globe the pitch was that the series needed a strong female to balance Weatherly's character and they wanted something of a "Moonlighting" feel. Dushku took on the role, which started toward the end of Season 1. She said CBS wanted her to be a series regular as Season 2 started, with a contract option that took her through as many as six seasons.

Unfortunately, Dushku said, she quickly learned the environment on the "Bull" set was not something she could endure. Soon after she spoke up about what she felt was inappropriate conduct on the set, her character was written off of the show. In 2018, The New York Times reported on a secret settlement between CBS and Dushku, along with details regarding her allegations. Now, she's sharing some of those details herself.