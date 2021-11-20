Did Caitlyn Jenner Just Reveal One Of Her Kids' Secret Pregnancy News?
Caitlyn Jenner spilled the tea during her visit with "Good Morning Britain." The 72-year-old Olympian turned reality TV star was quite chatty with hosts Ben Shepard and Charlotte Hawkins. The Daily Mail reported that Caitlyn talked about Meghan Markle's interview with Ellen DeGeneres during her November 19 appearance — and she might have even revealed some secret family pregnancy news! On the topic of the Duchess of Sussex, Caitlyn told "Good Morning Britain" (via Mirror UK), "I think Meghan is in an extremely difficult position. She's coming from out here in LA and meets the love of her life and goes back there and all of sudden she's in the Royal Family."
The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star continued, "I kind of had a royal family here in California, but nothing of the level she's dealing with. To be honest with you, I just think it takes time to see how you fit in. I thought she was so much more real and at peace with herself in this interview." Meghan may be more at peace, but did Caitlyn upset one of her children by spilling secret pregnancy news during her "GMB" interview?
Caitlyn Jenner spills that her 20th grandchild is on the way
Caitlyn Jenner dished she's expecting her 20th grandchild during an interview with "Good Morning Britain" on November 19. The Daily Mail reported that Caitlyn has six children and 18 grandchildren, with her pregnant daughter, Kylie Jenner, making a total of 19 grandkids. But Caitlyn told "Good Morning Britain" hosts Ben Shepard and Charlotte Hawkins that grandbaby No. 20 is on the way! What?
Caitlyn has been married three times. ABC News reported that Caitlyn and first wife Chrystie Scott Crownover share two children, Burt and Cassandra. Burt has two children kids and daughter Cassandra is a mother of three! Caitlyn told the outlet that Chrystie was "the first one to know" about her struggle with gender identity. Entertainment Tonight reported that Caitlyn's second marriage to Linda Thompson lasted five years, from 1981 to 1986, and the couple welcomed sons Brandon and Brody into the world, and Brandon is father to three children. (We've got a total of nine grandbabies so far, y'all.)
Caitlyn then married Kris Kardashian in 1991, and the Kardashian kids have brought Caitlyn many grandkids! The Daily Mail reported that Kourtney Kardashian has three kids, Kim Kardashian is the mother of four, and Khloé and Rob delivered Caitlyn one grandchild each. Caitlyn and Kris share daughters Kendall and Kylie, aka Stormi's mom, and Kylie is expecting grandchild No. 19! So, who's having Caitlyn's 20th grandbaby? As soon as we know, you'll know!