Did Caitlyn Jenner Just Reveal One Of Her Kids' Secret Pregnancy News?

Caitlyn Jenner spilled the tea during her visit with "Good Morning Britain." The 72-year-old Olympian turned reality TV star was quite chatty with hosts Ben Shepard and Charlotte Hawkins. The Daily Mail reported that Caitlyn talked about Meghan Markle's interview with Ellen DeGeneres during her November 19 appearance — and she might have even revealed some secret family pregnancy news! On the topic of the Duchess of Sussex, Caitlyn told "Good Morning Britain" (via Mirror UK), "I think Meghan is in an extremely difficult position. She's coming from out here in LA and meets the love of her life and goes back there and all of sudden she's in the Royal Family."

The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star continued, "I kind of had a royal family here in California, but nothing of the level she's dealing with. To be honest with you, I just think it takes time to see how you fit in. I thought she was so much more real and at peace with herself in this interview." Meghan may be more at peace, but did Caitlyn upset one of her children by spilling secret pregnancy news during her "GMB" interview?