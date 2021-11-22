Viewers Noticed Meghan Markle Listed Herself Before Harry At A Recent Event. Here's What It Really Means

It seems like all we can talk about is Meghan Markle. Yes, in recent weeks, the Duchess of Sussex has been back in the news in a big way, primarily for her burgeoning interest in American politics. The duchess caused a bit of a scandal by personally reaching out to a number of senators and urging them to vote for paid family leave.

According to sources, the senators with whom she spoke were more than a little surprised to hear from Meghan, especially because, traditionally, the British royal family does not interfere with nor comment on US politics. "Ms. Markle's latest interference in US politics reignites the question in my mind as to why the Royal Family does not simply strip her and Harry officially of their titles," a congressman told the Daily Mail. "Particularly since she insists on sending this under the pretense of being the Duchess of Sussex."

As unusual as Meghan's personal calls to the senators were, she really raised some eyebrows when she sent a letter to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer using her official royal title. It's worth noting that her husband, Prince Harry, has more or less abstained from political interference — although he did let Meghan list his name in the letter to Schumer and Pelosi. Now that she is stateside and stepping into politics, Meghan has continued to break with royal tradition in a surprising way.