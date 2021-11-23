Porsha Williams Reveals The Truth About Her Relationship With R. Kelly

Porsha Williams has opened up about her encounter with R. Kelly. The musician has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, with the "Ignition" hitmaker having faced allegations of sexual assault for years.

In September, Kelly was found guilty of nine counts of sexual abuse, involving women, men, and children, with 11 people taking to the stand during the trial to testify against him (via BBC). The jury found the musician to be the "ringleader of a violent and coercive scheme that lured women and children for him to sexually abuse," with him being charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. Kelly is set to be sentenced in May 2022.

The case also saw the jury hear about Kelly's infamous relationship with the late singer Aaliyah. Prior to her tragic and sudden death in a plane crash in 2001, it was alleged that Kelly had married Aaliyah using illegal paperwork which claimed she was 18. Aaliyah was actually just 15 years old at the time (via Los Angeles Times).

But Aaliyah isn't the only famous face to be linked to the disgraced musician. Former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha is now bravely opening up about her own experiences with Kelly in her own words inside the pages of her book after keeping her alleged run-ins with Kelly a secret, even from her own family, for years (via People).