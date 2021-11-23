Porsha Williams Reveals The Truth About Her Relationship With R. Kelly
Porsha Williams has opened up about her encounter with R. Kelly. The musician has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, with the "Ignition" hitmaker having faced allegations of sexual assault for years.
In September, Kelly was found guilty of nine counts of sexual abuse, involving women, men, and children, with 11 people taking to the stand during the trial to testify against him (via BBC). The jury found the musician to be the "ringleader of a violent and coercive scheme that lured women and children for him to sexually abuse," with him being charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. Kelly is set to be sentenced in May 2022.
The case also saw the jury hear about Kelly's infamous relationship with the late singer Aaliyah. Prior to her tragic and sudden death in a plane crash in 2001, it was alleged that Kelly had married Aaliyah using illegal paperwork which claimed she was 18. Aaliyah was actually just 15 years old at the time (via Los Angeles Times).
But Aaliyah isn't the only famous face to be linked to the disgraced musician. Former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha is now bravely opening up about her own experiences with Kelly in her own words inside the pages of her book after keeping her alleged run-ins with Kelly a secret, even from her own family, for years (via People).
Porsha Williams called R. Kelly a 'predator'
Porsha Williams got very candid about R. Kelly in her November 2021 book, "The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose," in which she claimed to have had a sexual relationship with the singer when she was 25 years old.
Porsha alleged that she was taken to Kelly's bedroom in Chicago "after she met one of his procurers in Las Vegas," according to Variety, which published excerpts of the book ahead of its release. She felt she couldn't say no at that point, and also put her self-worth in the hands of men. "I think me being in that weakened mindset made me ready and available for him to be a predator, and seek me out," she wrote.
The reality star also opened up about the last time she visited Kelly's home. Porsha recalled attending a party and heard what sounded like women being physically beaten in another room, which is when she decided to walk away. She claimed Kelly continued to call her after until she made it very clear she was done. "I was completely traumatized, completely confused about why this was now happening to me again as a grown woman," she explained. The star has since spoken about her experiences to the FBI.
As for why she got so candid, Porsha — who left "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" in September — explained to People she spoke out "to help anyone who's been hurt by him."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).