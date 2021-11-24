Is This How Blake Moynes Really Feels About Katie Thurston's New Romance?
It seems like something's in the water with the most recent stars of "The Bachelorette." First, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss called it quits for the second time, Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark confirmed they ended their engagement, and Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes announced they were going their separate ways. "It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," the franchise's most recent lead shared on her Instagram account. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently," via Us Weekly. Katie has now removed the post from her social media profile.
Over the last several days the Washington native has decided to play a fun game on her Instagram account, where she choose 12 songs from Taylor Swift's re-released "Red" album and compares it to her one of her former relationships from her time on the long-running reality show. Katie chose "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" for her ex-fiance Blake Moynes and "I Knew You Were Trouble" for Thomas Jacobs, leading her to be blocked by his now-girlfriend Becca Kufrin, according to Heavy.
In a surprising twist, Katie revealed her new relationship on the final day of her Swift-inspired game.
Katie Thurston rekindled this Bachelorette romance
The 17th season of "The Bachelorette" ended with Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes getting engaged. Unfortunately, the pair called it quits less than three months after the proposal aired on the show's finale. However, during Katie's game on social media, where the former bank marketing manager assigned songs from Taylor Swift's "Red" album to her exes from the show, she revealed that she was seeing one of her former contestants, John Hersey, who was sent home in week two of the show. She had put together footage of the pair spending time together with Swift's track "Begin Again" playing in the background. "Fans should take the lyrics as confirmation that they are dating," Us Weekly confirmed.
So, how does her ex-fiance feel about her new relationship? "Blake is blindsided by the news," a source exclusively told Us Weekly. Blake also reportedly unfollowed Katie on Instagram, suggesting he's not taking the news well. Another insider exclusively revealed to Page Six that John "is much more of her type than Blake." Apparently, she "finally came to realize that John is a better fit than anyone else she met on the show." The source spilled, "She told producers at the beginning of her season that John caught her eye and she regrets that she got distracted by the other men along the way. But she's hopeful they can start a new chapter off-camera." Katie was also described as "smitten."
We're wishing all the best for Katie and John!