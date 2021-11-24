Is This How Blake Moynes Really Feels About Katie Thurston's New Romance?

It seems like something's in the water with the most recent stars of "The Bachelorette." First, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss called it quits for the second time, Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark confirmed they ended their engagement, and Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes announced they were going their separate ways. "It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," the franchise's most recent lead shared on her Instagram account. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently," via Us Weekly. Katie has now removed the post from her social media profile.

Over the last several days the Washington native has decided to play a fun game on her Instagram account, where she choose 12 songs from Taylor Swift's re-released "Red" album and compares it to her one of her former relationships from her time on the long-running reality show. Katie chose "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" for her ex-fiance Blake Moynes and "I Knew You Were Trouble" for Thomas Jacobs, leading her to be blocked by his now-girlfriend Becca Kufrin, according to Heavy.

In a surprising twist, Katie revealed her new relationship on the final day of her Swift-inspired game.