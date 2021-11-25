Who Was Phoebe Dynevor Spotted With After Her Split With Pete Davidson?
When Netflix's adaptation of "Bridgerton" first premiered in 2020, audiences across the world were introduced to actor Phoebe Dynevor, who played the female lead Daphne in the series' first season. The period drama was so popular, in fact, that it caught the attention of another rising star — one with the same initials, to be exact. "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson was first rumored to be dating the star in April, according to People, and they publicly attended a Wimbledon game together in July. However, by August, the publication had confirmed the two had officially parted company.
In the months since, Davidson hasn't seemed slowed down by the relationship's demise. He has been linked to everyone from his "Meet Cute" co-star Kaley Cuoco, to his latest fling with Kim Kardashian, which made headlines when they dined at a Staten Island restaurant, according to Vulture. Yet, in recent days, while Davidson and Kim have dominated the celebrity rumor mill, Dynevor also appears to be getting back into the dating circuit, with none other than someone from the Kardashian's former circle.
Phoebe Dynevor went out with Jaden Smith
On November 19, "Bridgerton" actor Phoebe Dynevor was spotted leaving Nobu in Los Angeles with Jaden Smith, according to Page Six. While this sighting doesn't confirm a relationship, the pair did appear to be close enough to be wearing matching designer outfits, per the publication's note. Dynevor and Smith also make a unique couple, given Smith's former proximity to the family of Dynevor's ex-boyfriend's supposed new girlfriend.
According to Distractify, Smith and Kylie Jenner briefly dated in 2013 before deciding to remain friends. Meanwhile, Dynevor's ex, Pete Davidson, has been making headlines thanks to his romantic outings with another member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kim Kardashian. "She's constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy," an unnamed source told the publication about Kim's love life.
Although the intersecting web of their Hollywood connections might seem confusing at first, only time will tell if either Dynevor or Davidson's new partners will pan out.