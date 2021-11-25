Who Was Phoebe Dynevor Spotted With After Her Split With Pete Davidson?

When Netflix's adaptation of "Bridgerton" first premiered in 2020, audiences across the world were introduced to actor Phoebe Dynevor, who played the female lead Daphne in the series' first season. The period drama was so popular, in fact, that it caught the attention of another rising star — one with the same initials, to be exact. "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson was first rumored to be dating the star in April, according to People, and they publicly attended a Wimbledon game together in July. However, by August, the publication had confirmed the two had officially parted company.

In the months since, Davidson hasn't seemed slowed down by the relationship's demise. He has been linked to everyone from his "Meet Cute" co-star Kaley Cuoco, to his latest fling with Kim Kardashian, which made headlines when they dined at a Staten Island restaurant, according to Vulture. Yet, in recent days, while Davidson and Kim have dominated the celebrity rumor mill, Dynevor also appears to be getting back into the dating circuit, with none other than someone from the Kardashian's former circle.