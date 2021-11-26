Why Eric Trump Is Threatening To Sue Over This Damaging Report

The investigation into the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol is heating up. According to recent reports, investigators are getting closer to the people and groups who planned the attack and those who tried to overturn the 2020 election results. The House Select Committee investigating the insurrection has brought a flurry of new subpoenas.

The committee issued subpoenas for major Trump allies Roger Stone and Alex Jones on November 22. CNN reported that Stone was facing over three years in prison for crimes surrounding the Russia investigation before then-President Donald Trump pardoned him. NPR reported the committee handed out subpoenas for the far-right extremist groups The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers on November 23. In a statement, the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, said, "We believe the individuals and organizations we subpoenaed today have relevant information about how violence erupted at the Capitol and the preparation leading up to this violent attack."

It appears that some of the evidence relating to the January 6 events are leading closer towards members of the Trump family and close allies. Now, Eric Trump, the son of former President Trump, is threatening to sue over a potentially damaging report.