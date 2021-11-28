What Was Meghan Markle's First Impression Of The Queen And Kate Middleton?

As the royal family attempts to reconcile their strained relationships, followers of British royalty are resurfacing an old interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, where the American royal reveals her first impression of Queen Elizabeth II and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Drama in the royal family took a turn for the worse when Prince Harry and Meghan opted to leave their royal duties and move out to California to raise their family. After the press reported on the behind-the-scenes reasons for the big move via inside sources, the royal couple decided to sit down and air out all the details in a scathing interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan opened up about the racism and alleged mistreatment she received at Buckingham Palace, revealing racist comments made about her first-born's skin tone, the lack of support provided when the duchess contemplated suicide, and what her relationship with Kate Middleton was really like.

The "Suits" actor joined the royal family in May 2018, when she and Prince Harry wed at Windsor Castle. While reports surfaced that Meghan made Kate cry over a wedding disagreement, the duchess revealed it was actually the reverse. "She was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized," Meghan said (via Fox News). Since the Oprah interview, Meghan and the rest of the royal family are reportedly working through their animosity, and fans are reminiscing on where their relationship all began, wondering how it went wrong.