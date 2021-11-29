Is This What Scott Disick Wants To Do Differently In His Next Relationship?
As usual, the Kardashians continue to captivate the world with their relationships. As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pack on the PDA and celebrate their engagement, Kim Kardashian and new flame Pete Davidson are making headlines for their unexpected relationship. As the SKIMS founder and her "Saturday Night Live" beau hit the town together, Kanye West appears to be making his best attempt at getting his ex back. On November 24, just a few days before Thanksgiving, the rapper paid a visit to Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles and ranted about his future with the reality star. "The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships," Kanye preached. "We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I'm here to change the narrative," he added, per Page Six.
As for Scott Disick's reaction to his ex's engagement? A source told People exclusively that he was reportedly "not happy about the engagement" after it happened. So, how is the "Flip It Like Disick" star doing now?
Scott Disick wants to 'find something substantial' with his next relationship
When news broke of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement just 10 months after the pair were first linked, many social media users were worried about how Kourtney's ex and baby daddy Scott Disick would handle the news. An insider reportedly provided an update on the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star exclusively to HollywoodLife. "Scott is starting to think more and more that he wants to find the one. He sees all his friends, his ex and everyone else finding love which is making him envious of having that for himself," the source claimed. "The main problem is that it is hard for him to find someone because there is a lot of baggage that he even admits is something of a crutch for people to take the plunge and get involved with him. He wants to find something substantial in a relationship and in the upcoming year he would love for it to happen as he doesn't always want to be dating."
It appears that the reality star has stepped his foot back into the dating pool, with the Daily Mail reporting that he was spotted having dinner with his ex, Christine Burke, at Nobu in Malibu. Perhaps he and the model will rekindle their relationship? Only time will tell!