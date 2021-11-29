Is This What Scott Disick Wants To Do Differently In His Next Relationship?

When news broke of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement just 10 months after the pair were first linked, many social media users were worried about how Kourtney's ex and baby daddy Scott Disick would handle the news. An insider reportedly provided an update on the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star exclusively to HollywoodLife. "Scott is starting to think more and more that he wants to find the one. He sees all his friends, his ex and everyone else finding love which is making him envious of having that for himself," the source claimed. "The main problem is that it is hard for him to find someone because there is a lot of baggage that he even admits is something of a crutch for people to take the plunge and get involved with him. He wants to find something substantial in a relationship and in the upcoming year he would love for it to happen as he doesn't always want to be dating."

It appears that the reality star has stepped his foot back into the dating pool, with the Daily Mail reporting that he was spotted having dinner with his ex, Christine Burke, at Nobu in Malibu. Perhaps he and the model will rekindle their relationship? Only time will tell!