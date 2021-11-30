The Truth About The Anthony Ramos Cheating Scandal That's Blowing Up On Twitter
Anthony Ramos is getting some serious social media heat over dramatic cheating rumors that have set social media on fire. For a little context, Ramos has been in a longterm relationship with Jasmine Cephas Jones since 2015 after the two seemingly met while appearing in the mega Lin-Manuel Miranda musical "Hamilton."
The two went on to gush over one another on social media multiple times, with Ramos sweetly sharing his love on Instagram in February 2017 with an extreme closeup of Jones smiling with a very sweet caption. "She's incredible. Blessed to be able to see that smile almost everyday and watch all of the different phases of your hair. Love you beautiful. You are the [bomb].com," he wrote in the caption to celebrate their second anniversary. Aww!
Ramos went on to propose on Christmas Eve 2018 (adorable festive romance!), with the "In The Heights" star going on to describe his fiancée as "a rock" and "a pillar" in a June interview with People. "I'm truly just eternally grateful for her, man," he added, noting that he loved how the two were thriving together in their careers.
But fast-forward four months and the two who are more used to bringing the drama on the stage and screen are trending on Twitter for what appears to be a major drama in their personal lives...
Anthony Ramos accused of cheating on Jasmine Cephas Jones
Anthony Ramos had everyone talking on Twitter when his name began trending after a controversial video went viral online. The clip originated on TikTok and was shared by a dancer who claimed she saw two people at a club who were "sitting on stage, tipping the dancers and being all over each other" (via Just Jared).
Though the original video has since been made private, the user suggested that the person in it was allegedly Ramos by posting the interview he did with People in June, in which he spoke about his fiancée, Jasmine Cephas Jones. They also claimed the woman the man was apparently "all over" did not appear to be Jones.
Though Ramos and Jones don't seem to have explicitly spoken publicly about the furore just yet — nor has it been officially confirmed it was Ramos in the video — some Twitter users were quick to notice that Jones had seemingly deleted a birthday post for Ramos she'd shared on Instagram on November 1.
Several Twitter users shared their distress over the drama, with many sharing heavy crying memes and their disappointment over the idea the couple could have split. "It feels like Anthony Ramos cheated on all of us," one person claimed amid the unconfirmed allegations, while another wrote, "ANTHONY RAMOS DID WHAT??? you can never trust a man...how do u fumble somebody like jasmine wtf."