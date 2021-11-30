The Truth About The Anthony Ramos Cheating Scandal That's Blowing Up On Twitter

Anthony Ramos is getting some serious social media heat over dramatic cheating rumors that have set social media on fire. For a little context, Ramos has been in a longterm relationship with Jasmine Cephas Jones since 2015 after the two seemingly met while appearing in the mega Lin-Manuel Miranda musical "Hamilton."

The two went on to gush over one another on social media multiple times, with Ramos sweetly sharing his love on Instagram in February 2017 with an extreme closeup of Jones smiling with a very sweet caption. "She's incredible. Blessed to be able to see that smile almost everyday and watch all of the different phases of your hair. Love you beautiful. You are the [bomb].com," he wrote in the caption to celebrate their second anniversary. Aww!

Ramos went on to propose on Christmas Eve 2018 (adorable festive romance!), with the "In The Heights" star going on to describe his fiancée as "a rock" and "a pillar" in a June interview with People. "I'm truly just eternally grateful for her, man," he added, noting that he loved how the two were thriving together in their careers.

But fast-forward four months and the two who are more used to bringing the drama on the stage and screen are trending on Twitter for what appears to be a major drama in their personal lives...