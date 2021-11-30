Julia Roberts Reveals Rare Glimpse Of Her Twins
Camera shy actor Julia Roberts shared a rare photo of her twins Hazel and Phinnaeus "Finn" on November 28. Roberts shares the twins with her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, along with 14-year-old son Henry. According to People, Moder and Roberts met while working on "The Mexican" in 2001, and the "Pretty Woman" star and Moder married in 2002.
Roberts said she changed when she met her husband. The Oscar-winning actor told Harper's Bazaar UK, "I was my priority, a selfish little brat running around making films." But the way she lived life took a turn upon meeting Moder. Robert's said, "It was meeting Danny. Finding my person. When I think about what makes my life my life, and make sense and just shine inside of me, it's him. Everything has come from that for me." The "Notting Hill" star told the outlet the family doesn't have a nanny or a cook. Roberts explained to Harper's Bazaar UK, "I think people confuse the idea of having this fantastical job with being a fantastical individual."
Roberts revealing a rare glimpse of her twins will shock you, especially once you learn how old they are now!
Julia Roberts' twins, Hazel and Finn, just turned 17
It's hard to believe, but Julia Roberts' twins, Hazel and Finn, are 17! The Oscar-winning actor broke the internet on November 28 when she shared a throwback photo of her with the twins on Instagram, writing, "17 of the Sweetest years of life." Roberts doesn't post on social media very often, but her husband Danny Moder posts family videos and photos that are very sweet. In 2019, Moder posted an adorable photo of their family on Instagram, writing, "That pretty mama in the middle. We love you so much." HollywoodLife reported that the dad of three made headlines in July when Moder brought daughter Hazel to the Cannes Film Festival.
But the extremely private Roberts appears to be coming out of her social media shell in 2021! In July, Roberts posted a selfie with Moder on Instagram to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary. Roberts wrote, "19 years. Just getting started!" Roberts still gushes when she talks about her husband. After being named the "World's Most Beautiful Woman" by People in 2017, the "Erin Brockovich" star told the outlet, "I mean every day my husband walks in the door, it's like a recurring dream. I'm like, 'Ah, he's back!'" Aw. Happy Birthday to the twins!