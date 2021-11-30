Julia Roberts Reveals Rare Glimpse Of Her Twins

Camera shy actor Julia Roberts shared a rare photo of her twins Hazel and Phinnaeus "Finn" on November 28. Roberts shares the twins with her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, along with 14-year-old son Henry. According to People, Moder and Roberts met while working on "The Mexican" in 2001, and the "Pretty Woman" star and Moder married in 2002.

Roberts said she changed when she met her husband. The Oscar-winning actor told Harper's Bazaar UK, "I was my priority, a selfish little brat running around making films." But the way she lived life took a turn upon meeting Moder. Robert's said, "It was meeting Danny. Finding my person. When I think about what makes my life my life, and make sense and just shine inside of me, it's him. Everything has come from that for me." The "Notting Hill" star told the outlet the family doesn't have a nanny or a cook. Roberts explained to Harper's Bazaar UK, "I think people confuse the idea of having this fantastical job with being a fantastical individual."

