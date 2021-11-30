Is Mitch McConnell Ignoring Donald Trump?

Former President Donald Trump seemingly rants almost daily against the people he sees as his enemies. As some may recall, the 45th president put Senator Mitch McConnell on his "naughty list" after McConnell criticized his involvement in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The former president and McConnell once worked together to govern. However, Trump became angry at the senator for his comments about January 6th and because of McConnell's alleged comments in Bob Woodward's book, "Peril." In the book, McConnell said he wasn't surprised that Trump lost the 2020 election.

In the months since, the former leader of the free world has taunted McConnell frequently, but the Kentucky senator, by and large, seems to ignore Trump. CNN's Chris Cillizza noted that McConnell "has simply acted as though Trump no longer exists — even though there's no debate that the former President remains the most popular and powerful figure within the GOP." But you have to wonder how McConnell can continue to ignore the former president when he's constantly railing against him. In February, Trump called the Kentucky senator an "unsmiling political hack" and suggested throwing McConnell out of office. So what's really going on — and how much longer can McConnell go on like this?