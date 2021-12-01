Has Hilaria Baldwin Told Her Children About The Accidental Rust On Set Shooting?

Hilaria Baldwin has been very upfront about the challenges she has faced as both a wife and a mother ever since her husband Alec Baldwin reportedly accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film "Rust" in October. Soon after the shooting, Alec and Hilaria retreated to Vermont with their family to get away from all of the press and the paparazzi.

But the former yoga instructor admitted that she was very concerned about her husband's mental health following the accident. She told the New York Post, "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD. You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it's traumatic. We just came up here for quiet. He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health. It's an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful."

In addition, Hilaria has done everything she can to maintain some sense of normalcy for her children, even though her social media post the day after Halloween caused quite a stir. She captioned an Instagram post with, "Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday." With that said, a lot of her social media followers can't help but wonder what Alec and Hilaria's kids know, or don't know, about the shooting that occurred at their father's workplace.