Has Hilaria Baldwin Told Her Children About The Accidental Rust On Set Shooting?
Hilaria Baldwin has been very upfront about the challenges she has faced as both a wife and a mother ever since her husband Alec Baldwin reportedly accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film "Rust" in October. Soon after the shooting, Alec and Hilaria retreated to Vermont with their family to get away from all of the press and the paparazzi.
But the former yoga instructor admitted that she was very concerned about her husband's mental health following the accident. She told the New York Post, "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD. You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it's traumatic. We just came up here for quiet. He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health. It's an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful."
In addition, Hilaria has done everything she can to maintain some sense of normalcy for her children, even though her social media post the day after Halloween caused quite a stir. She captioned an Instagram post with, "Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday." With that said, a lot of her social media followers can't help but wonder what Alec and Hilaria's kids know, or don't know, about the shooting that occurred at their father's workplace.
Hilaria Baldwin's honest approach to parenting
In yet another lengthy post on social media, Hilaria Baldwin revealed that she has had some conversations with her children about cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death. Hilaria and Alec Baldwin share six children, per People. Plus, Alec has a daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage with Kim Basinger.
On November 30, Hilaria wrote in one of her Instagram Stories (via the Daily Mail): "I've had to have some conversations, explaining recent events to my oldest children recently. Sometimes, I just freeze, knowing I'm the adult, who must guide my family, but so lost as what the right direction is," while also adding, "There is no manual we are provided. Sometimes I catch myself, surprised that I'm in the adult position and I'm like: shouldn't I know what to do???"
Clearly, Hilaria is doing everything she can to explain to her children what had happened, but with a guided approach. She showed off a children's book called "It's Okay To Not Be Okay: Adults Get Big Feelings Too" by Danielle Sherman-Lazar that she described as "a great help to explain adult emotions to children." Now, whether or not Hilaria will tell her children about the multiple lawsuits and the scathing criticism their father Alec has gotten remains to be seen.