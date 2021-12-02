The Housewives Of The North Pole Star Tetona Jackson On Peacock's First Christmas Movie - Exclusive

"The Housewives of the North Pole" has an incredible cast, including "Real Housewives" legend and "Halloween Kills" star Kyle Richards. As a result, Tetona Jackson had the best time working on Peacock's holiday offering. Discussing Richards, Jackson told Nicki Swift, "First of all, she is so amazing to work with. She's super sweet, so much fun. I loved working with her and Betsy Brandt, and honestly the entire cast was a lot of fun to work with."

"So it is a very, very cute Christmas movie. Of course, it's Peacock's very first Christmas movie, which is very exciting," Jackson shared with Nicki Swift, explaining why everyone should tune in for the festive event. "I'm really excited to be a part of that. But the movie is about these two women played by Kyle and Betsy and they are best friends. And they win this house decorating contest every year. And my character Kendall kind of comes in and stirs things up a little bit. So you kind of get to see this huge rollercoaster happen."

As for whether Jackson will be signing on for any other holiday movies in the future, she explained, "I am a huge fan of Christmas movies and I hope I get to be in more Christmas movies after this. It's a lot of fun to do."

"The Housewives of the North Pole" will stream exclusively on Peacock in December 2021.