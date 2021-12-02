The Special Moment Scott Disick Just Shared With His Kids
It seems like Scott Disick is getting over ex Kourtney Kardashan's recent engagement to Travis Barker by spending time with his children. Scott was reportedly "not happy about the engagement" after it happened, as a source told People in October, and never liked Kourtney with Travis. The added that Scott "struggled" with Kourtney's relationship to the Blink-182 drummer and thought he and the "Poosh" founder — and mother to his three children — "would eventually get back together."
Days after news of Kourtney's engagement broke in October, Scott was seen hanging out with model Elizabeth Grace Lindley, but their relationship didn't seem to last long. In November, Scott was spotted out with British model Hana Cross. However, their relationship has not been made official and indeed, no one knows (or at least we don't know) if Scott has found his forever love yet.
Despite questions surrounding his relationship status, it's clear that Scott views his children as his top priority. As the Holidays approach, Scott shared a special moment with his kids, and it's extremely heartwarming!
Scott Disick celebrates Hanukkah with his kids
Scott Disick wants everyone to know that his children come first. He shares three children — sons Mason, Reign, and daughter Penelope — with Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he had an on-and-off relationship for the past decade. The two officially split in 2015 after Scott was spotted on vacation with his ex-girlfriend, according to Us Weekly.
Although the two have not been in a romantic relationship for years, they've maintained a good co-parenting relationship, according to Entertainment Tonight. Scott demonstrated just that when he posted about celebrating Hanukkah with his children on December 1!
"Family first," Scott captioned an Instagram Stories post of him and Penelope lighting and placing the candles in the menorah at their home kitchen (via People). Scott also shared separate stories of Reign opening a Hanukkah gift and showing off his missing tooth, writing, "Tooth fairy [is coming] tonight." It's unclear if Kourtney celebrated with them, but we assume that she's already in wedding planning mode or celebrating sister Kim Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson. Still, sweet stuff here!