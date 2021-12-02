The Special Moment Scott Disick Just Shared With His Kids

It seems like Scott Disick is getting over ex Kourtney Kardashan's recent engagement to Travis Barker by spending time with his children. Scott was reportedly "not happy about the engagement" after it happened, as a source told People in October, and never liked Kourtney with Travis. The added that Scott "struggled" with Kourtney's relationship to the Blink-182 drummer and thought he and the "Poosh" founder — and mother to his three children — "would eventually get back together."

Days after news of Kourtney's engagement broke in October, Scott was seen hanging out with model Elizabeth Grace Lindley, but their relationship didn't seem to last long. In November, Scott was spotted out with British model Hana Cross. However, their relationship has not been made official and indeed, no one knows (or at least we don't know) if Scott has found his forever love yet.

Despite questions surrounding his relationship status, it's clear that Scott views his children as his top priority. As the Holidays approach, Scott shared a special moment with his kids, and it's extremely heartwarming!