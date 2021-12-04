Donald Trump Jr. Takes Aim At Joy Behar And Chris Cuomo

Donald Trump Jr. certainly isn't a cheerleader for "The View" host Joy Behar or former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, especially since they've been two extremely vocal critics of his father. Both Behar and Cuomo have cracked down hard on former president Donald Trump, particularly in regards to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Trump Jr. was quick to call out some of their own past behavior.

In August 2019, Cuomo, whose brother is former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, took serious issue with a stranger walking up to him and calling him "Fredo," a nod to a slightly less intelligent brother from "The Godfather." The former CNN host claimed that for Italian people, the name is the equivalent of saying "the N-word," a highly offensive and racialized phrase with deep roots in slavery and racism. " ... If it's the N word for Italians like @ChrisCuomo says, I don't understand why Chris seems so at ease with someone saying it here," Trump Jr. tweeted at the time, referencing a Cuomo interview where the name "Fredo" was mentioned. "An excuse just as fake as his news."

That same year, when Trump Jr. was on "The View," Behar gave him a laundry list of controversial things his father did or said during his campaign and presidency. Trump Jr. then decided to critique her back. "We've all done things that we regret. Joy, you have worn blackface," Trump Jr. said.

Now, Trump Jr. seems to be fanning the flames some more by insulting two birds with one stone — rather, or these two celebrities with one tweet.