What Is The First Public Event Alec Baldwin Will Attend Post-Rust Tragedy?

Alec Baldwin will attend his first public event since the accidental "Rust" shooting, days after his emotional interview with George Stephanopoulos. Baldwin's controversial sit-down sparked a mixed reaction from fans. Some fans said Baldwin portrayed himself as the victim of the "Rust" shooting. Other fans of the "30 Rock" actor thought that, during his interview with Stephanopoulos, Baldwin seemed authentic and truly grief-stricken.

Body language expert Jess Ponce III weighed in on Baldwin's interview, telling Nicki Swift that the actor "showed up with confidence, clarity, and compassion. He was measured and purposeful in everything." Ponce further explained that Baldwin showed his vulnerability, adding, "These emotional prompts show humanity and kindness. While he was purposeful throughout the entire interview, including these recollections, his body indicates genuine compassion."

Now, some are surprised that Baldwin is stepping out in public again so soon, but the event he's attending has always been close to his heart.