Khloe Kardashian's Appearance At The PCAs Leaves Fans With Many Questions
No Tristan Thompson-related drama is going to stop Khloé Kardashian from attending the 2021 People's Choice Awards — or taking home not one, but two, wins.
In case you missed it, Houston-based personal trainer Maralee Nichols is suing the NBA player for child support, claiming that they conceived the baby — whom she just gave birth to — in March, when he and Khloé were still together.
While many people seemed to expect that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star — who won both Reality Show of 2021 and Reality Star of 2021 at the PCAs — would choose to stay at home until the Tristan controversy dies down, it looks like she chose to shrug it all off and enjoy a night out instead. "Khloé seemed like she was in a great mood sitting next to Kris [Jenner] and Corey [Gamble]," an eyewitness told E!. "During a commercial, Ellen [DeGeneres] was talking very animatedly and Khloé was throwing her head back in laughter."
Still, the Twitterverse is wondering why the rest of her family didn't step in to attend for her instead.
Khloé Kardashian turned heads at the 2021 People's Choice Awards
Many were stunned that Khloé Kardashian attended the 2021 People's Choice Awards, mainly due to the entire Tristan Thompson situation. "Why is khloe there and not kourtney?? Like girl is going through something right now and kourtney couldn't step in for a second??" questioned one Twitter user. Another chimed in and asked, "wait, Khloe or Kourtney Here?"
But even if the majority of the family wasn't in attendance, sources say the Kardashian-Jenners have Khloé's back. "[They] have been very supportive to her," an insider told Us Weekly, "Even though Khloé is hurt, she's staying strong and trying to move forward."
But while attendees who witnessed Khloé at the show saw that she seemed in good spirits, an Us Weekly source had a different perspective, claiming that Khloé "wasn't smiling a lot" but "turned it up for the cameras." Moreover, the insider claimed, she seemed to be "really distracted," and, in one instance, "didn't look too happy" when she showed something on her phone to sister Kim Kardashian.
Ultimately, Khloé ended the night on top with two wins, joining sister Kim and mom Kris Jenner on stage to receiving the Reality Show of 2021 award. Khloé chimed in: "We to thank everyone who has supported us old and new. We see you, we read the comments, we see the social posts and it's awesome. A big shout out to all of our fan accounts, you all never miss a beat."