Khloe Kardashian's Appearance At The PCAs Leaves Fans With Many Questions

No Tristan Thompson-related drama is going to stop Khloé Kardashian from attending the 2021 People's Choice Awards — or taking home not one, but two, wins.

In case you missed it, Houston-based personal trainer Maralee Nichols is suing the NBA player for child support, claiming that they conceived the baby — whom she just gave birth to — in March, when he and Khloé were still together.

While many people seemed to expect that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star — who won both Reality Show of 2021 and Reality Star of 2021 at the PCAs — would choose to stay at home until the Tristan controversy dies down, it looks like she chose to shrug it all off and enjoy a night out instead. "Khloé seemed like she was in a great mood sitting next to Kris [Jenner] and Corey [Gamble]," an eyewitness told E!. "During a commercial, Ellen [DeGeneres] was talking very animatedly and Khloé was throwing her head back in laughter."

Still, the Twitterverse is wondering why the rest of her family didn't step in to attend for her instead.