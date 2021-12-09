Kyle Rittenhouse Doesn't Have Nice Things To Say About LeBron James

When it comes to the events that defined the summer of 2020, perhaps the most divisive of them all was the arrest and ensuing trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, a then-17-year-old who traveled across state lines into Kenosha, Wisconsin, armed with two assault weapons, and ultimately shot three people, killing two of them, during a protest against the police shooting of a Black man. Since the shooting and subsequent trial, Rittenhouse has been both championed as a right-wing, gun lobby folk hero and as yet another example of the dangers of white supremacy by the left.

While prosecutors attempted to prove Rittenhouse's alleged ties to white nationalist group the Proud Boys, he has since stated that the Kenosha shooting, which took place at a BLM-related protest, had "nothing to do with race," per the BBC. Even so, many have argued against that point well before Rittenhouse was acquitted of multiple counts of first-degree homicide and one count of attempted first-degree homicide — including Laker's star and basketball GOAT Lebron James. During the trial, James posted a photo of Rittenhouse on social media taken while Rittenhouse testified, positing that Rittenhouse's purported crying on the stand was all an act. "What tears????? I didn't see one," James tweeted. "Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court." Weeks after the tweet went viral, an acquitted Rittenhouse has finally spoken out against both James and his post.