Meghan McCain Completely Lashes Out At And Just Like That. Here's What She Said

"And Just Like That" the reviews are in... and they're quite mixed.

Fans' dreams of a "Sex and the City" reboot have finally come true with the HBO Max release of "And Just Like That." The reboot follows the lives of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda as they navigate love and life in their 50s without their fourth wheel, Samantha. Actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon returned to the small screen to recreate their iconic roles that changed the game with regard to how female sexuality was depicted on television.

"I think, actually, every day figuring out who Carrie is, who is Charlotte, who is Miranda? Putting that back together is probably not quite as simple as some might think," Parker said to Entertainment Tonight at the "And Just Like That" premiere event. "You may recall how they sound and walk and talk," continued the star, "it will become abundantly clear that, like for many people, time and experiences and cities and environment and circumstances tend to dictate who you are when you walk out the door."

As reviews pour in on "And Just Like That," it's clear the show's efforts to point to the reality of New York City in 2021 when it comes to diversity, race, and politics aren't sitting right with the entire audience, including former talk show host Meghan McCain. The political commentator lashed out at the reboot, calling it "misguided" and claiming the show left her "disappointed and depressed" in her scathing Daily Mail column. What did the former "The View" co-host have to say?