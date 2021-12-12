Was Prince Harry Really Told Not To Be Overly Sensitive Regarding This Royal Controversy?

The royal family is never short of drama and Prince Harry constantly seems to be at the center of it.

The Duke of Sussex has never been one to hide from the tabloids, and the stories of the prince's personal life only intensified in 2018 when he married American actor Meghan Markle. Then, in 2020, Harry and Meghan shocked the world as they announced their departure as senior members of the royal family and a big move to California. Since then, the couple has become more and more open about their time at Buckingham Palace, sitting down with Oprah Winfrey in March and spilling all the royal secrets.

Of the many bombshell moments to come from the interview, one that stood out from the rest was the allegation that someone in the royal family made comments about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan's firstborn Archie. "They didn't want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," the actor said (via People). "We have in tandem the conversation of, 'He won't be given security. He's not going to be given a title.' And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

While Prince Harry refused to further comment on the allegation, fans, insiders, and columnists alike were on a mission to find out who might have made the statement, and in turn, found that Prince Harry was told to calm down.