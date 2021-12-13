Did Meghan Markle's Father Just Make His Most Head-Turning Statement Ever About Prince Harry?
Thomas Markle's beef with Prince Harry and his daughter Meghan Markle continues. Ever since the two tied the knot, Meghan's estranged father has been embroiled in a lot of controversies that have only resulted in the deterioration of his relationship with his daughter and her family.
Ahead of Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018, Thomas was caught staging paparazzi photos for a quick buck. He was "captured" reading a book about the UK and news about the royal wedding on a public computer at the time. He then withdrew from walking her down the aisle when it was found that it was all staged, and he went on to further taint their relationship since then. Thomas always makes it a point to blast Meghan and Harry whenever he gets the chance.
Apart from publicly expressing his frustration with Meghan, he also bashes Harry on occasion. In March, he called Harry "snotty" and claimed to have hung up on him the last time they spoke to each other. "We all make mistakes," he told "Good Morning Britain" at the time. "But I've never played naked pool and I've never dressed up like Hitler," alluding to Harry's past scandals. And while he has remained quiet since then, he once again lambasted the royal in a new interview.
Thomas Markle said he can 'take on' Prince Harry anytime
Thomas Markle has expressed his disappointment over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as senior working members of the royal family. Thomas' anger is specifically directed at Harry, whom he claims was irresponsible for giving up on his responsibilities. He also claimed that Harry is weak and that he could fight him at any time, even at his age.
"Harry walked away from his responsibilities and that's ridiculous. He walked away from his grandmother, the royals and the British people," Thomas told The Sun. "He's a candya**. I'd take him on at my age any time. He'd run away from me."
Ultimately, though, Thomas is really disappointed in his daughter, especially her recent remarks about growing up "on the $4.99 salad bar." "She's never, ever, ever had to worry about anything like that in her life," Thomas said, before adding, "I still love my daughter but I hate what she's become. She's changed so much."