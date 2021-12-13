Did Meghan Markle's Father Just Make His Most Head-Turning Statement Ever About Prince Harry?

Thomas Markle's beef with Prince Harry and his daughter Meghan Markle continues. Ever since the two tied the knot, Meghan's estranged father has been embroiled in a lot of controversies that have only resulted in the deterioration of his relationship with his daughter and her family.

Ahead of Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018, Thomas was caught staging paparazzi photos for a quick buck. He was "captured" reading a book about the UK and news about the royal wedding on a public computer at the time. He then withdrew from walking her down the aisle when it was found that it was all staged, and he went on to further taint their relationship since then. Thomas always makes it a point to blast Meghan and Harry whenever he gets the chance.

Apart from publicly expressing his frustration with Meghan, he also bashes Harry on occasion. In March, he called Harry "snotty" and claimed to have hung up on him the last time they spoke to each other. "We all make mistakes," he told "Good Morning Britain" at the time. "But I've never played naked pool and I've never dressed up like Hitler," alluding to Harry's past scandals. And while he has remained quiet since then, he once again lambasted the royal in a new interview.