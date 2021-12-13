The Reason Trump Just Called This Former Ally A 'Disaster'

According to Newsweek, Donald Trump's latest batch of insults for Mitch McConnell are directly related to the Republican senator's bipartisan efforts to approve an increase for the national debt ceiling — a deal which Trump, by virtue of McConnell compromising with Democrats to begin with, condemned as despicable. Though the deal was designed to avert a national financial default, which Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer deemed potentially "catastrophic," per Reuters, the single act of compromise led Trump to call McConnell a "disaster" of a lawmaker.

"The Dems would have folded completely if Mitch properly played his hand," Trump stated in a message delivered by Liz Harrington, the ex-president's spokesperson (via Newsweek). "He has all the cards to win, but not the 'guts' to play them," he continued. "The Old Crow is a disaster!"

This is hardly the first time Trump has gone after McConnell since the beginning of his post-presidential tenure. In February, Trump called McConnell a "political hack" and insulted members of his family, presumably over McConnell's decision to go against Trump's erroneous claims of election fraud. (However, this didn't stop McConnell from voting for Trump's acquittal in the latter's second impeachment trial, as Newsweek noted.) As of this report, McConnell has not publicly commented on Trump's condemnation.