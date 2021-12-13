Inside Sherri Shepherd's Medical Scare Before The Wendy Williams Show
Comedian and former "The View" host Sherri Shepherd was all set to guest host "The Wendy Williams Show" throughout the week of December 13. Both Shepherd and the show had been hyping her upcoming appearances on social media leading up to the stint, but when the December 13 episode aired, Shepherd wasn't there. It turned out Shepherd had a very good reason for missing that first day, and it did not take long for some details regarding her absence to emerge.
"The Wendy Williams Show" has had a string of guest hosts since the season began due to Williams' ongoing health issues. In November, Williams shared on Instagram her recovery was "taking longer than we expected." Despite that, she promised she would "return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I'm ready." Guests hosts have already been scheduled into January 2022, detailed Page Six, but fans have been hopeful Williams will return soon to her eponymous talk show after that.
As Shepherd prepared for her week of hosting, she gave her Instagram followers a fun sneak peek. A December 12 post showed her working with her team to prepare a jaw-dropping velvet outfit that included a black catsuit and knee-high boots. But despite feeling excited and ready, things did not go as planned with her debut.
Sherri Shepherd's hosting plans were derailed over an emergency
Despite all of her preparations, Sherri Shepherd was unable to appear for December 13 guest-hosting gig on "The Wendy Williams Show. "Due to appendicitis, Sherri Shepherd underwent an emergency surgery yesterday," her publicist explained to Deadline. "The procedure was successful, and Ms. Shepherd is doing fine and resting." Actor Michael Rapaport took over for Shepherd, and he briefly explained the situation as he opened the show in her place. "She's fine, she is fine," he reassured viewers. " ... Get well soon Sherri."
Shepherd's rep also told Deadline her client "is absolutely devastated that she will not be able to guest host 'The Wendy Williams' show today, but she is following doctors' orders and expected to make a full recovery." Apparently, Shepherd hoped to be back hosting for the latter part of the week, but Rapaport was slated to fill in until she's ready.
Shepherd shared the news on her Instagram, too. "While I'm mad I didn't meet [guest] WWE's Naomi aka @trinity_fatu in person yet, Jeffrey did!" she revealed, expressing her excitement over son Jeffrey's cool meet and greet. This sudden medical emergency clearly threw a major wrench in Shepherd's plans for the week, but her fans are surely relieved to know she's doing well.