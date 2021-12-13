Inside Sherri Shepherd's Medical Scare Before The Wendy Williams Show

Comedian and former "The View" host Sherri Shepherd was all set to guest host "The Wendy Williams Show" throughout the week of December 13. Both Shepherd and the show had been hyping her upcoming appearances on social media leading up to the stint, but when the December 13 episode aired, Shepherd wasn't there. It turned out Shepherd had a very good reason for missing that first day, and it did not take long for some details regarding her absence to emerge.

"The Wendy Williams Show" has had a string of guest hosts since the season began due to Williams' ongoing health issues. In November, Williams shared on Instagram her recovery was "taking longer than we expected." Despite that, she promised she would "return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I'm ready." Guests hosts have already been scheduled into January 2022, detailed Page Six, but fans have been hopeful Williams will return soon to her eponymous talk show after that.

As Shepherd prepared for her week of hosting, she gave her Instagram followers a fun sneak peek. A December 12 post showed her working with her team to prepare a jaw-dropping velvet outfit that included a black catsuit and knee-high boots. But despite feeling excited and ready, things did not go as planned with her debut.