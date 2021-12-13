Radio Host Implores Donald Trump Not To Endorse This Candidate

During a December radio interview with conservative host Hugh Hewitt, the disc jockey pleaded with Donald Trump to abstain from backing former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens for Senate, according to Business Insider. After calling the prospect of endorsing Greitens a "nightmare," Hewitt asserted that Republicans would "lose that seat" in Missouri despite Trump's endorsement. Though Hewitt did not explicitly say why, his comments were most likely based on a 2018 finance scandal involving Greitens, who allegedly used allocated state funds to back his campaign. Not to mention the claims of sexual assault and sexual misconduct made by a woman with whom he'd had an affair, per Business Insider. (Greitens resigned as governor that same year.)

Trump, who has faced allegations of sexual assault himself, appeared to take a "both siderism" approach to Hewitt's appeal. "Well, that's an interesting opinion, that's true," Trump said to Hewitt, before stating Greitens is, poll-wise, "leading by quite a bit." (This is true.)

Hewitt's plea to Trump came four months after the ex-president endorsed Sean Parnell for Senate in Pennsylvania. Parnell later suspended his campaign on November 22 due to allegations he once strangled his ex-wife and physically abused their children. Dr. Mehmet Oz has since taken his spot, announcing his run a week later.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.