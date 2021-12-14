The Reason Caitlyn Jenner Was Supposedly Denied Service At A Hotel
Caitlyn Jenner is no stranger to making headlines. Whether it's her net worth, her relationship with Kris Jenner, her shady side, or her political aspirations, the reality TV alum is never far from scrutiny or from the spotlight. It's something that's unlikely to change anytime soon, even if she and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have stepped away from reality TV. That's especially true because, as Jenner told "The View" this past September, she hasn't given up on her dreams of a life in politics just yet. Sure, her bid to be California's new governor may have fallen short — big time — but she's not about to slow down and throw in the towel. Opening up about her future in politics, Jenner teased, "I wanna stay involved." While she didn't specify what that would entail, she did add that one of her goals is to "get the Republican party to be more inclusive," a huge aspiration that is sure to make plenty of headlines.
However, despite her huge star power, and no matter what her future may hold, it seems the name Caitlyn Jenner might not have as much clout in Hollywood these days. At least not when it comes to the famed Beverly Hills Hotel where she was supposedly denied service on December 13.
Caitlyn Jenner wasn't up to the dress code
The Beverly Hills Hotel first opened its doors in 1912 (before Beverly Hills even existed!) and through the decades, it has been the backdrop for a number of Hollywood films, like 1957's "Designing Women," and has played host to the biggest names in the world, including Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy. In keeping with its prestigious history, the hotel has some rules and if you want to dine at the Polo Lounge, you should look the part. According to the restaurant's website, patrons are encouraged (not mandated) to "dress for the occasion" and "refrain from wearing" a number of items, including crop tops, swimwear, and ripped denim.
It's a dress code Caitlyn Jenner didn't feel encouraged enough to follow when she stopped by on Monday wearing jeans with a rip above the knee. According to TMZ, she was taken by surprise when the code was enforced and she was denied entry due to the tear. Taking to her Instagram Story to vent her frustration, Jenner shared a snap of her denim and slammed, "F*** your horrible service for not letting me have lunch with this tiny rip in my jeans. Shame on you," she continued, calling the enforcement "disgusting." Adding that she has been "a patron for decades," she concluded that would "no longer" be the case.
As for the Polo Lounge, a restaurant rep told the outlet to refer to the dress code online, which they said is "provided to every guest when they make a reservation with us."