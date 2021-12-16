Queen Elizabeth Just Completely Beat Oprah Winfrey

Queen Elizabeth II reigns supreme once again! As she approaches her 70th year on the throne — her platinum jubilee — the queen remains as popular as ever. In fact, in December 2019, an Economist/YouGov poll actually revealed that Elizabeth is America's favorite royal! With a popularity rating of 69%, the queen beat out the widely revered Princess Diana and her own grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, all of whom came in at 63%.

However, as it stands, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity ratings respectively sit at 36% and 28% a mere two years later. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's popularity ratings definitely took a massive hit following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The interview, which took place in March, saw Meghan open up about her mental health struggles upon joining the royal family, on top of enduring racial criticism. Furthermore, we saw Harry lament about his lifelong struggle under the royal spotlight, especially after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

With the exclusive inside scoop into the Sussexes, Oprah landed herself a gold mine of an opportunity. Yet, although she was blessed with the chance to interview the polarizing Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it turns out her boost in popularity still was no match for one Queen Elizabeth.