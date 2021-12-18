Khloe Kardashian's Look Is Turning Heads Amid Tristan Thompson Drama
It's been a rough few months for Khloé Kardashian, but she seems to have her head held high. As fans of the Good American founder know, Khloé has not been that lucky in love, and her highly publicized marriage to Lamar Odom came crumbling down in 2013. After Odom, Khloé dated a few people before eventually falling for another NBA star, Tristan Thompson. The pair never tied the knot, but they now share daughter True Thompson.
Khloé and Tristan's relationship has been like an actual rollercoaster with countless highs and even more lows. Most recently, news broke about Tristan and a woman named Maralee Nichols, whom many thought was Tristan's trainer. However, Nichols set the record straight, stating that she's a fitness model and she met Tristan during a party at his home in California. Nichols' relationship with Tristan resulted in the birth of a son, born in November. Since the birth, Nichols has petitioned for child support in California, while Tristan tried to save money and file paperwork in Texas, though his request was ultimately shut down, per People.
Since news of Tristan's most recent scandal has surfaced, Khloé has remained tight-lipped aside from one tweet on December 8. "I love you, thank you," she wrote to fans, which seemed to be a response to the overwhelming amount of support she has received. She also caused quite a stir on Instagram with a new look, and many fans want Tristan to know what he's missing out on.
Khloe Kardashian shows off her naturally curly mane
When it comes to looks, Khloé Kardashian is a chameleon. The mother of one always seems to be sporting a new hair color or style — but no matter what she chooses to wear, she oozes confidence. Khloé took to Instagram in mid-December to share a series of images of herself rocking blonde locks and wavy, bouncy curls. Khloé turned heads in a tight, brown, ribbed tank top and, in one of the shots, Khloé lifted her shirt to reveal a tease of her rock-hard abs.
It didn't take long for famous friends and family to light up the comments section with praise for Khloé's new look, including mom Kris Jenner. "You are amazing my bunny!!!!!!" Kris wrote, adding a series of heart and heart-eye emoji. "D*** girl! Bringing the curls back for the people," "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga raved. Several other fans also expressed their love for Khloé's glam look. "Now this how you let Tristan know, you not to be played with!!" one Instagram user noted. "Please give us more curly content because we're living it," another chimed in. Khloé also made sure to tag a few members of her glam squad, like makeup artist Mary Phillips and hairstylist Tracey Cunningham.
According to People, the curly mane is Khloé's natural look, even though she usually takes a flat iron to her hair like her sisters. Plain and simple — Khloé can rock the curls.