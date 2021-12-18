Khloe Kardashian's Look Is Turning Heads Amid Tristan Thompson Drama

It's been a rough few months for Khloé Kardashian, but she seems to have her head held high. As fans of the Good American founder know, Khloé has not been that lucky in love, and her highly publicized marriage to Lamar Odom came crumbling down in 2013. After Odom, Khloé dated a few people before eventually falling for another NBA star, Tristan Thompson. The pair never tied the knot, but they now share daughter True Thompson.

Khloé and Tristan's relationship has been like an actual rollercoaster with countless highs and even more lows. Most recently, news broke about Tristan and a woman named Maralee Nichols, whom many thought was Tristan's trainer. However, Nichols set the record straight, stating that she's a fitness model and she met Tristan during a party at his home in California. Nichols' relationship with Tristan resulted in the birth of a son, born in November. Since the birth, Nichols has petitioned for child support in California, while Tristan tried to save money and file paperwork in Texas, though his request was ultimately shut down, per People.

Since news of Tristan's most recent scandal has surfaced, Khloé has remained tight-lipped aside from one tweet on December 8. "I love you, thank you," she wrote to fans, which seemed to be a response to the overwhelming amount of support she has received. She also caused quite a stir on Instagram with a new look, and many fans want Tristan to know what he's missing out on.