Baywatch Star Is Having A Baby With A Walmart Heir. Here's What We Know

"Baywatch" star Kelly Rohrbach is having a baby with her billionaire husband, Steuart Walton. This story has everything — a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model (who might be a diva) and an heir to the Walmart fortune! Rohrbach was named Rookie of the Year in Sports Illustrated's 2015 Swimsuit Issue and starred in the 2017 film reboot of "Baywatch," playing sexy lifeguard C.J. Parker, Pamela Anderson's role in the TV series. Rohrbach was on the path to Hollywood stardom when she began dating Walton, grandson of Walmart's founder. The Walton family is worth $238 billion, per Daily Mail. While Rohrbach grew up wealthy in Greenwich, Connecticut, the Walton family is one of the richest families in the country. In 2019, a source told E! News that the Walton heir wooed Rohrbach by giving her "flying lessons on his personal plane" (via Page Six).

There were reports that Rohrbach acted like a diva on the "Baywatch" set. A source told Page Six, "She thought she was better than everyone," said the insider. "There was no love lost between her and the rest of the cast." The source also revealed that cast members didn't want to be paired with her during the press junkets. "Kelly didn't hang out with everyone," the insider added. "She didn't make any friends. She thinks she's a major star, and she's just a model who dated Leo." Rohrbach briefly dated Leonardo DiCaprio in 2015 before meeting the Walmart billionaire. You'll be surprised by the "Baywatch" star's life now!