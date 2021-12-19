LeBron James Had A Hilarious Reaction To Adele And Rich Paul's Date
International superstar Adele likes to open up to the public to the realities of her life through her art, which is what she ended up creating when she wrote her recent studio album, "30." "I wanted to explain to him through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness," Adele told British Vogue. "If I can reach the reason why I left, which was the pursuit of my own happiness, even though it made Angelo really unhappy — if I can find that happiness and he sees me in that happiness, then maybe I'll be able to forgive myself for it."
However, when it comes to her dating life, Adele might be telling everyone, including basketball star LeBron James, to take it "Easy On Me" pretty soon. Now freshly divorced, many are wondering who is currently "Rolling in the Deep" with Adele. Some thought it was rapper Skepta, who was seen exchanging some flirty words underneath Adele's Instagram comments in 2019, according to Harper's Bazaar. However, in 2021, Adele has been spotted hanging out with sports agent Rich Paul — who is also James' agent — more often now. And James' hilarious reaction toward their most recent date got us giggling.
LeBron James wondered 'who the heck' was with Adele
On December 16, Adele and Rich Paul were spotted at the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL game, alongside Jay-Z and Paul's business partner Maverick Carter at SoFi Stadium, according to People. Many people were perplexed at who was sitting beside Jay-Z, and especially Adele, but no one was more confused than LeBron James.
"Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele's +1s????" James quote-tweeted ESPN. But he was only kidding, since Paul is his sports agent, and he knows Carter through Paul, per People. Also, Adele was seen with James and Rich during Game 5 of the NBA Finals for the Phoenix Suns versus the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Los Angeles Times. Either way, everyone is just going to have to get used to seeing Paul and Adele together more often, since they've been known to go out on dates often, especially to sporting events, per Sporting News.
"He's just hilarious," Adele told Oprah Winfrey during her "One Night Only" interview, which aired on CBS on November 12. "Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does." Adele also mentioned to Winfrey that this was the first time she "loved [herself] and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."