What Does Brad Pitt Really Want For His Birthday?
Brad Pitt's life has definitely not been the same ever since his ex-wife Angelina Jolie pulled the plug on their marriage back in 2016. Their divorce and messy custody battle has gotten a lot of headline attention, with Jolie slamming the judge in their case for refusing to allow their children to testify.
But despite all of the drama and the bitterness surrounding their ongoing court battle, sources close to Pitt have said that all he wants is to move forward, for better or for worse. "Brad hopes that one day he and Angelina find a way to forgive each other and move forward, for the kids' sakes if nothing else," one source close to the situation told Us Weekly. "He hates all the bad blood."
That might be why other insiders are saying that the actor has just one wish for his 58th birthday and the upcoming year for his family.
Brad Pitt just wants to chill with his kids
Apparently, Brad Pitt is over all of the fighting, the nasty headlines, and the he-said-she-said drama that seems to be unfolding just as much on Page Six as in the courtroom. According to People, one source close to the actor says that he will be having a very low-key 58th birthday at home with the hopes that this next year can be a more positive one for both him and his six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. "He's staying low-key in general," the tipster said. "That's really the kind of guy he is anyway... it's a natural time for reflection for him." They added that "the situation with the kids is still a difficult situation. It sucks. It is what it is. His kids matter the most to him. But there are just processes you have to go through."
The source went on to say that Pitt has a strong support system around him but he still misses his kids and is supportive of them — he previously spoke positively about his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's red carpet appearances. Likewise, Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie did tell The Guardian, "I just want my family to heal," so here's hoping Pitt's birthday wish comes true.