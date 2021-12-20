What Does Brad Pitt Really Want For His Birthday?

Brad Pitt's life has definitely not been the same ever since his ex-wife Angelina Jolie pulled the plug on their marriage back in 2016. Their divorce and messy custody battle has gotten a lot of headline attention, with Jolie slamming the judge in their case for refusing to allow their children to testify.

But despite all of the drama and the bitterness surrounding their ongoing court battle, sources close to Pitt have said that all he wants is to move forward, for better or for worse. "Brad hopes that one day he and Angelina find a way to forgive each other and move forward, for the kids' sakes if nothing else," one source close to the situation told Us Weekly. "He hates all the bad blood."

That might be why other insiders are saying that the actor has just one wish for his 58th birthday and the upcoming year for his family.