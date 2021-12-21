Sex And The City Costume Designer Confirms What We Suspected About Cynthia Nixon's On-Set Behavior

Cynthia Nixon is making headlines after a former "Sex and The City" costume designer confirmed what we suspected about the actor all along. In an interview with Daily Mail, costume designer Patricia Field slammed Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in the iconic series. But that's not the only reason the actor and former New York gubernatorial candidate is in the news. Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis broke their silence about co-star Chris Noth and the allegations of sexual assault against him. The "SATC" stars made a statement on Nixon and Davis' Twitter accounts, tweeting: "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it."

On December 16, two women accused Noth of sexual assault, per The Hollywood Reporter. The day after, a third woman said Noth assaulted her in 2010, according to Daily Beast. Millions adored the character Mr. Big on "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That..." Noth reacted by denying the sexual assault allegations. According to Variety, Noth stated, "The accusations against me ... are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross." Now, in the wake of the news about Mr. Big, read what the "SATC" costume designer had to say about Nixon!