When Was The Last Time Queen Elizabeth Spent Christmas Without Prince Philip?

Queen Elizabeth spent Christmas apart from Prince Philip in 1965 after the latter boarded a three month voyage on Royal Yacht Britannia, during which he helped open the Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia, according to People. Elizabeth did not accompany him on the trip and spent the holidays with her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

Even though the royal couple were apart, Prince Philip still managed to surprise Elizabeth with a call on board the yacht. Elizabeth then recalled the sweet moment in her 1956 Christmas Broadcast. "Of all the voices we have heard this afternoon, none has given my children and myself greater joy than that of my husband," Elizabeth said in her annual Christmas speech. "To him I say: 'From all the members of the family gathered here today our very best good wishes go out to you and to everyone on board Britannia, as you voyage together in the far Southern seas. Happy Christmas from us all.'"

She added it was "sad" for them to be separated at Christmas, but "we look forward to the moment when we shall all again be together." And they kept their promise of celebrating Christmas together up until Philip's death.

As for this year's Christmas, as relatives like Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children will visit the queen, one other crucial member will be absent: Prince Harry. Despite the prince's strong desire to see the queen for the holiday, he, wife Meghan Markle, and their two children will be staying in California for Christmas.