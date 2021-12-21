How Is Katherine Schwarzenegger Feeling About Her Second Pregnancy?

Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting a second child with husband Chris Pratt. Schwarzenegger and Pratt married in 2019 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla, in 2020, per USA Today. Pratt is also dad to son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Pratt recently caught some heat online when his celebration of his two-year wedding anniversary with Schwarzenegger totally backfired social media. "She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love!" Pratt wrote under a pic of himself with his wife. Faris' fans slammed him over the post, particularly the line about his "healthy child," as Pratt and Faris' son Jack was born premature. In response to the controversy, Pratt wrote (via Page Six), "I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy."

Internet scandals aside, Pratt and Schwarzenegger have more to celebrate these days as the couple confirmed they were having another baby when Schwarzenegger stepped out with a baby bump, E! News reports. How is Schwarzenegger feeling now that she is carrying baby number two?