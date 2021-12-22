What Is Donald Trump Going To Do On January 6, 2022?
The House Select Committee turned up the heat, and it appears former President Donald Trump might be facing trouble in the January 6 investigation. At a mid-December news conference, Rep. Liz Cheney said that the Select Committee might be ready to move forward with a possible criminal referral for Trump. "We know hours passed with no action by the president to defend the Congress of the United States from an assault while we were trying to count electoral votes," Cheney said, per The New York Times. "Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress's official proceeding to count electoral votes?"
Cheney and Trump's tepid relationship has only gotten more strained since the January 6 insurrection. Cheney, who is a Republican, called out Trump for his role in the violence in the U.S. Capitol. "The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack," Cheney said when she voted to impeach the 45th president. "Everything that followed was his doing." According to Michael Steele, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, Cheney is on a mission to uncover the truth about the January 6 violence. "For her, this is about setting out in stark relief what the truth is, and in some way making the Republican Party confront that truth," he told the Times.
However, on December 21 Trump announced some plans of his own to mark the occasion of January 6.
Donald Trump holding a press conference on January 6, 2022 at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Trump announced he would hold a news conference from Mar-a-Lago on January 6, 2022, on the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, per The Hill. Trump announced the January 6 event in a statement, referring to House Select committee members as "partisan political hacks" and doubling down on the lie that he won the 2020 election. "I will be having a news conference on January 6th at Mar-a-Lago to discuss all of these points, and more," Trump said. "Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th."
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is planning his own event to commemorate the insurrection. "January 6 was one of the darkest days in our democracy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "It was a day when our nation's capital was under attack and I think there's no question you'll see us commemorate that day."
According to The Hill, more than 700 people have been charged so far in the January 6 insurrection. Multiple people died, and over 140 DC Capitol police officers were injured when Trump supporters breached the Capitol, according to The Washington Post.