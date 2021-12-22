What Is Donald Trump Going To Do On January 6, 2022?

The House Select Committee turned up the heat, and it appears former President Donald Trump might be facing trouble in the January 6 investigation. At a mid-December news conference, Rep. Liz Cheney said that the Select Committee might be ready to move forward with a possible criminal referral for Trump. "We know hours passed with no action by the president to defend the Congress of the United States from an assault while we were trying to count electoral votes," Cheney said, per The New York Times. "Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress's official proceeding to count electoral votes?"

Cheney and Trump's tepid relationship has only gotten more strained since the January 6 insurrection. Cheney, who is a Republican, called out Trump for his role in the violence in the U.S. Capitol. "The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack," Cheney said when she voted to impeach the 45th president. "Everything that followed was his doing." According to Michael Steele, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, Cheney is on a mission to uncover the truth about the January 6 violence. "For her, this is about setting out in stark relief what the truth is, and in some way making the Republican Party confront that truth," he told the Times.

However, on December 21 Trump announced some plans of his own to mark the occasion of January 6.