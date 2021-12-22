How Cardi B Is Sticking Up For Lil' Kim

Cardi B is known for being outspoken. The "WAP" rapper has never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, whether it's clapping back at haters online or roasting former U.S. President Donald Trump. "This is my lane," Cardi tweeted in response to critics calling on her to "stay in [her] lane" after sharing her political opinions against Trump. "Im a American that pays taxes right?"

Cardi's quick Twitter fingers have also shown her followers some pretty hilarious interactions with other stars. The "I Like It" singer famously fangirled over "You" actor Penn Badgley on social media when the streaming star mentioned her in an interview. "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!" Cardi tweeted, "Yoooo like I'm famous famous."

However not all of Cardi's interactions with other celebrities have been positive. Cardi's most notable feud was with fellow female rapper Nicki Minaj, who Cardi allegedly attacked with her shoe at a New York Fashion Week party in 2018 for allegedly spreading lies about the "Love & Hip-Hop" star, TMZ reports. And now, Cardi is now sticking up for someone else who has been on the other side of a beef with Minaj, rap legend Lil' Kim, in a major way.