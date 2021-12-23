Prince Charles Just Made A Dire Warning About This Country's Future

Prince Charles issued a stark warning. The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) revealed that the crisis in Afghanistan has hit its peak. Drought, an economic crisis, and a change in government have affected millions of Afghan people who are facing starvation. In fact, per BBC, UN World Food Programme executive director David Beasley described the situation as the "worst humanitarian crisis on earth." Now, Charles, the patron for the DEC charity International Rescue Committee UK, has also spoken out about the imminent crisis.

Charles issued a statement on the DEC website. "The situation in Afghanistan is truly catastrophic," he began. "More than half the population will face acute hunger and freezing temperatures this winter, including 1 million children under 5 who could die unless they receive immediate treatment for malnutrition." He expressed his gratitude for the "world's biggest charities [that] have come together to launch an emergency appeal to support people in Afghanistan." Charles continued, "I am proud to support this collective effort to provide the people of Afghanistan with emergency food, nutritional support for children and winter kits to help them stay warm."

But the Duke of Cornwall also took some action of his own. Express reported that the prince dug into his own pockets for the cause. Apparently, an insider revealed that Charles made a "substantial personal donation" to the DEC to support the Afghanistan Crisis Appeal. Even if the people never want Charles to make it to the throne, he's made an impact. And that's more than enough.