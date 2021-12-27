How John Travolta Spent Christmas Is Heartbreaking Without Kelly Preston

John Travolta has gone through many highs and lows in his personal life. In 2009, John and his wife Kelly Preston lost their son Jett Travolta after he suffered a seizure in the bathroom while vacationing in the Bahamas. He was only 16 years old at the time. The pair then welcomed son Benjamin Travolta in 2010 and they were already proud parents to Ella Travolta, who seems to be following in her father's footsteps in the acting and singing world.

Tragedy struck the Travolta family again in July 2020, however, when John announced that Preston had died. This surprised many fans, who didn't even realize that the actor was sick. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," John wrote on Instagram, adding that he was grateful for all that the staff of MD Anderson Cancer Center and the other centers that helped treat Preston did. "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while," John added. He also made sure to inform fans that he would indeed feel the outpouring of love and support.

How did the family cope without Preston on Christmas, though? This recent Instagram video from John will break your heart.