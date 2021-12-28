Nearly 40% Of People Want To See This Star Take Over For Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams has yet to return to her hot gossip show "The Wendy Williams Show" for Season 14 due to multiple health complications, and the star isn't expected to be back on set anytime soon.

News of Williams' health made headlines back in September, when the scheduled premiere of the daily talk show was delayed twice. According to the show's Instagram account, Williams was "experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' disease and her thyroid condition." Show execs revealed, "Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis ... We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair."

Two months later, in November, the talk show host reportedly released her own statement, telling fans that while her "health has been a hot topic," she is "making progress." Williams continued, "It's just one of those things that's taking longer than we expected. I'm a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I'm ready." While Williams is focusing on her health, some of her famous friends have stepped in to host her popular show, and as more time passes without Williams on the small screen, fans are now considering who could permanently replace their favorite gossip host.