Nearly 40% Of People Want To See This Star Take Over For Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams has yet to return to her hot gossip show "The Wendy Williams Show" for Season 14 due to multiple health complications, and the star isn't expected to be back on set anytime soon.
News of Williams' health made headlines back in September, when the scheduled premiere of the daily talk show was delayed twice. According to the show's Instagram account, Williams was "experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' disease and her thyroid condition." Show execs revealed, "Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis ... We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair."
Two months later, in November, the talk show host reportedly released her own statement, telling fans that while her "health has been a hot topic," she is "making progress." Williams continued, "It's just one of those things that's taking longer than we expected. I'm a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I'm ready." While Williams is focusing on her health, some of her famous friends have stepped in to host her popular show, and as more time passes without Williams on the small screen, fans are now considering who could permanently replace their favorite gossip host.
Would this former The View co-host ever take over for Wendy Williams?
Nicki Swift conducted a survey of 606 people, asking fans of "The Wendy Williams Show" which celebrity they would like to permanently take over for Wendy Williams — and the results might surprise you.
Former co-host of "The View" Sherri Shepherd landed in first place, with more than 36% of the vote, as the top contender fans would want to replace Williams on "The Wendy Williams Show." The survey results match up with the show's ratings across Season 14, with Shepherd bringing in the most viewers of all the talk show's guest hosts. "I was thrilled to learn that my hosting week in November was so well received by the loyal viewers of this show," Shepherd said of the accomplishment, per People. "It's not easy to do what Wendy has successfully done for so many years." Shepherd's was set to return in December, but the comedian was forced into emergency surgery for appendicitis.
Second on fans' list was actor and former talk show host Leah Remini, with more than 31% of the vote. Remini's background on the small screen goes beyond her acting roles. The celeb was forced off "The Talk" in 2011 after her opinions were a little too blunt for the CBS show. "Each of the outstanding guest hosts brings a unique and distinctive style to the successful 'Wendy' format with their individual personalities while also making sure that Wendy's show remains consistent for the loyal Wendy watchers," executive producer David Perler said in a statement (via Deadline). But, of course, no one knows how the whole situation will play out quite yet.