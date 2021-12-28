Andy Cohen Is Absolutely Fuming Over Kelly Dodd's Recent Rant
Viewers of "Real Housewives of Orange County" first met Kelly Dodd, now Kelly Leventhal, in 2016 when she joined the Season 11 cast. Kelly wasted no time making enemies on the show and was known for her below-the-belt jabs. When the cameras were down, she caused just as much controversy. In April 2020, right at the start of the pandemic, Kelly claimed that COVID-19 was "God's way of thinning the herd," per Us Weekly.
In July, Kelly recorded a Cameo for a fan named Jennifer that went viral due to the reality star's transphobic comments. "Jennifer! They switched up this Cameo bulls***, right, and [it says] this is Jennifer, she/her. I don't get this," Kelly yelled. "You're born a girl or a boy. I don't get it. ... I'm sorry, I don't give a f***." The Positive Beverage cofounder later issued an apology.
When news broke that she was not asked back for Season 16 of "RHOC," Kelly was not pleased. "You want somebody to love to hate you, or you want people to really love you, but I have a million followers and they are diehard, like, fans, and they love me," Kelly explained on Sirius XM's "Jeff Lewis Live." "And then I have [...] this little group of people that are [part of] the cancel culture that hate me. And so they're the loud ones. ... The woke, broke people. They love to hate me."
So why is Kelly causing controversy with Andy Cohen now?
Andy Cohen says RHOC 'feels like a return to form' without Kelly Dodd
Kelly Dodd has never been one to keep her thoughts to herself. Whether it's about Tamra Judge's relationship with her children or Braunwyn Windham-Burke's sobriety and sexuality, if the reality star has an opinion, she's going to share it. And that's exactly what she did when it came to the latest season of "Real Housewives of Orange County."
In a December 28 post on her Twitter account, Kelly shared a GIF of herself and a recent ratings report for the December 22 episode which only drew in 822,000 viewers. "Wait, wasn't I the ratings problem ? Wasn't there a boycott ?? We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news !!!" she exclaimed. "This year ? #RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks ! Hey @Andy How's that reboot going ???" Andy Cohen, the king of the "Real Housewives" franchise, replied to Kelly. "Good morning! Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for #RHOC," he tweeted. "Look at the delayed numbers, not live. That's what's measured."
This is not the first time the pair have gotten into it. On her Patreon podcast "Rick & Kelly Unmasked," she claimed that Andy came for her at the reunion, claiming he received messages saying Kelly was "was uneducated, putting out misinformation, and behaving like a moron," per The Sun. Will these two ever get along?